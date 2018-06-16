Anushka Sharma is ‘sad’ about returning to Sui Dhaaga sets

Anushka Sharma and Varun Dhawan clicked on the sets of Sui Dhaaga. Anushka Sharma and Varun Dhawan clicked on the sets of Sui Dhaaga.

Anushka Sharma and Varun Dhawan have returned to the sets of Sharat Kataria’s Sui Dhaaga. The actors who have finished two schedules of the movie will now be shooting for the last schedule. Varun shared the update on his social media handles as he posted photo and videos with Anushka. Sporting a casual look, the two actors smiled to the camera lens as they got clicked. “@anushkasharma baffles me with her intelligence and her captions. Made in 🇮🇳. Last sched. We are working very hard,” read the caption of the photo.

In a video, while Varun told his fans that he is back on the sets with Anushka, she poked fun at him by saying, “sad day of my life”. The video was shared on the Twitter handle of Yash Raj Film Talent. In other photos and videos, we saw the Sui Dhaaga actors in a celebratory mode as they cut cakes on the sets. In the movie, both the actors have gone de-glam and their simpleton look has piqued the interest of movie buffs.

Also read | Sui Dhaaga: Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma shoot in the bylanes of Bhopal

Celebrations on the sets of Anushka Sharma-Varun Dhawan starrer Sui Dhaaga. Celebrations on the sets of Anushka Sharma-Varun Dhawan starrer Sui Dhaaga.

Before returning to the sets of their film, both Anushka and Varun spent quality time with their partners. Anushka went to Bengaluru with husband Virat Kohli to attend an award ceremony and Varun too was spotted on a night out with girlfriend Natasha Dalal.

Also read | Sui Dhaaga: Everything you need to know about the Anushka Sharma and Varun Dhawan starrer

Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma attend MAK Pataudi Memorial Lecture. (Source: Instagram) Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma attend MAK Pataudi Memorial Lecture. (Source: Instagram)

Varun Dhawan was snapped in Mumbai with girlfriend Natasha Dalal on Friday. Varun Dhawan was snapped in Mumbai with girlfriend Natasha Dalal on Friday.

Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal were spotted together in Mumbai. Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal were spotted together in Mumbai.

Sui Dhaaga is a story of pride and self-reliance rooted in the Indian milieu. Previously the film has been shot in the Chanderi district of Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh. Also, Varun and Anushka were spotted in the national capital for their movie in April. The film, directed by Dum Laga Ke Haisha director Sharat Katariya and bankrolled by Maneesh Sharma under the banner of Yash Raj Films, promotes the Make In India campaign. It will hit the theatres on September 28, a few days ahead of Gandhi Jayanti.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd