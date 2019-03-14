Have you seen these photos of Anushka Sharma, Varun Dhawan and Sonali Bendre?

From the new Kalank still featuring Varun Dhawan to Anushka Sharma’s click with Virat Kohli, here is a look at the latest photos shared by our stars on their social media accounts.

“An iron-hearted man with an unapologetic attitude. Watch #Zafar’s story on 17th April. #Kalank @duttsanjay #AdityaRoyKapur @aliaa08 @sonakshisinha @MadhuriDixit @abhivarman @ipritamofficial @karanjohar #SajidNadiadwala @apoorvamehta18 @foxstarhindi @DharmaMovies @NGEMovies,” Varun Dhawan wrote with the picture.

Sonali Bendre shared this click on her social media accounts.

Anushka Sharma recently posted these clicks of herself with husband Virat Kohli. She captioned it, “Sun soaked and stoked ☀️💞 #throwback.”

Ayan Mukerji shared this picture of himself with Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt and wrote in the caption, “and then, there were 3… from our vfx studio in london, way back in 2016. these were early days on this movie. alia was the new force in our creative life… the brief was simple… ranbir and alia needed to work as one unit and that relationship was more important than their individual characters because at it’s heart, our movie is… a love story… There has been a lot of love since then ❣️ After all, Love is Brahmāstra’s guiding Light💥 #brahmastra #lovestory.”

Malaika Arora posted the pic and wrote, “Pure unadulterated puppy love ♥️… #morningswithcasper#dogwhisperer 📸 #arhaankhan.”

Did you see Ishaan Khatter’s ‘Salfie’?.

Ananya Panday shared the pic and wrote, ““I woke up like this” 🤪 #JustKidding #IWish.”

Tara Sutaria also posted a click and wrote, “Bohemian Baby😉☮️.”

Dia Mirza shared her latest picture on Instagram.

Kajal Aggarwal’s latest click is super sizzling.

“Prepping for the rage. #kabirsingh,” Shahid Kapoor wrote with the photo.

Sachin Tendulkar shared a birthday wish for Aamir Khan. “Wishing my dear friend, @_aamirkhan a very happy birthday! “A”, kya bolta tu? 😜,” Sachin wrote along with a photo.

Kapil Sharma posted this photo and wrote, “Shooting gags is always fun @bharti.laughterqueen @chandanprabhakar @kikusharda @sumonachakravarti @rajivthakur007 @sunnykefunnyvines #fun #laughter #comedy #madness #tkss #thekapilsharmashow @sonytvofficial.”

Kriti Sanon shared pictures from Luka Chuppi’s success party.