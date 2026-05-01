Anushka Sharma is unrecognisable in early ads, including the one with Virat Kohli. Watch

When Anushka Sharma first appeared on screen in 2008 with Aditya Chopra’s Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi, audiences were struck by her refreshing simplicity and natural charm. But it was Maneesh Sharma’s Band Baaja Baaraat that truly put her on the map and turned her into a household name almost overnight.

From there, Anushka carved out an impressive filmography, balancing mainstream success with offbeat choices. Over the years, she went on to star in acclaimed and popular films such as PK, NH10, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, Sultan, Pari, among others. Her last theatrical release came in 2018 with Aanand L. Rai’s Zero, after which she stepped back from films to focus on other priorities. Off-screen, she built a life just as widely followed. She married Indian cricket superstar Virat Kohli, and the couple now share a family with two children, Vamika and Akaay.