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Anushka Sharma is unrecognisable in early ads, including the one with Virat Kohli. Watch
Before she made it big in Bollywood, Anushka Sharma was already active in the modelling world. On her 37th birthday, here’s a look back at some of her lesser-known ads from those early days.
When Anushka Sharma first appeared on screen in 2008 with Aditya Chopra’s Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi, audiences were struck by her refreshing simplicity and natural charm. But it was Maneesh Sharma’s Band Baaja Baaraat that truly put her on the map and turned her into a household name almost overnight.
From there, Anushka carved out an impressive filmography, balancing mainstream success with offbeat choices. Over the years, she went on to star in acclaimed and popular films such as PK, NH10, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, Sultan, Pari, among others. Her last theatrical release came in 2018 with Aanand L. Rai’s Zero, after which she stepped back from films to focus on other priorities. Off-screen, she built a life just as widely followed. She married Indian cricket superstar Virat Kohli, and the couple now share a family with two children, Vamika and Akaay.
And as Anushka turns 37 today, it’s the perfect moment to look back at a lesser-seen side of her journey, her early advertising work, long before she became one of Bollywood’s most recognisable faces.
In one of her earliest commercials, a young Anushka appeared in a haircare advertisement, still years away from stardom but already camera-ready and confident.
Another relatively lesser-known appearance saw her play a supporting role in a talcum powder ad featuring Anjana Sukhani.
She also teamed up with Ranvijay Singh for a fun series of commercials promoting Reliance Communications, where the duo played an easy-breezy couple on screen.
In a memorable automotive ad for Fiat, Anushka starred alongside Arjan Bajwa, set to the iconic tune of “Mere Sapno Ki Rani”. The ad played out like a playful cinematic tribute, with Bajwa channelling a Rajesh Khanna-style charm and Anushka embodying a modern-day Sharmila Tagore vibe.
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She also featured in a Parachute oil campaign, adding to her early portfolio of brand collaborations.
But perhaps the most talked-about of her early ad appearances remains the now-famous campaign with Virat Kohli—an ad that not only became widely popular but also, in hindsight, marked the beginning of one of India’s most high-profile celebrity relationships.
Talking about the ad and his experience working with Anushka, Virat had later told India Today, “The thing that fascinated me the most was how relaxed and chilled out for what she already was at the stage. She was welcoming and comforting. These are things that helped us become really friendly. We started cracking jokes. I was the one who was fooling around all the time. Some of the jokes were really silly but that’s how I am. I love having a good time and having a laugh. I am really glad that shampoo commercial happened.”
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