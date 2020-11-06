Anushka Sharma twins with husband Virat Kohli on his birthday, see photos

Anushka Sharma on Friday shared pictures from Virat Kohli's birthday celebrations. (Photo: Anushka Sharma/ Instagram)

Virat Kohli turned a year older on November 5. While we have already seen photos and videos from a party on the eve of Virat’s birthday, Anushka Sharma on Friday shared pictures from the special day. Anushka shared the photos with a heart emoji.

Anushka and Virat are expecting their first child, and this makes the birthday even more special for the couple.

Anushka Sharma took to Instagram to share photos of herself and the birthday boy. The soon-to-be parents were twinning in black, and fans went gaga.

Priyanka Chopra, Tahira Kashyap, Mouni Roy, Sonali Bendre and many others showered their love in the photo’s comments section.

Anushka Sharma is in UAE with Virat Kohli, whose team Royal Challengers Bangalore has made the playoffs of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020. The actor is often seen in the stadium cheering for Virat and his team.

