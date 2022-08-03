scorecardresearch
Wednesday, August 03, 2022

Anushka Sharma to train in England for Chakda Xpress

Chakda Xpress marks Anushka Sharma's comeback to the silver screen after 2018 film Zero. It will be shot in India and UK and is being produced by Clean Slate Filmz.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
August 3, 2022 5:45:05 pm
chakda xpress anushka sharmaChakda Xpress will stream exclusively on Netflix. (Photo: Instagram/Anushka Sharma)

Actor Anushka Sharma is set to train in England to prepare for her upcoming film Chakda Xpress. The sports drama is based on the life of former Indian captain and fast bowler Jhulan Goswami. It will release on Netflix.

Sharma, who wrapped up the first schedule of Chakda Xpress recently, is now gearing up to shoot the intensive cricket portions of the film. A source said, “Anushka is leaving no stone unturned to become Jhulan on screen. She will prepare her body. She will perfect her cricket skills extensively in Leeds from mid-August before she starts shooting the cricket portions of the film. She has always been a deeply committed artiste and she wants to do justice to the role at hand. She will prep thoroughly and put herself through rigorous training exercises before she shoots the key scenes right from end of August through September.”

Also read |Anushka Sharma starts shooting for Chakda Xpress. Here’s how Virat Kohli and Ranveer Singh reacted

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma)

Chakda Xpress marks Anushka Sharma's comeback to the silver screen after 2018 film Zero. It will be shot in India and UK and is being produced by Clean Slate Filmz, now run by Sharma's brother Karnesh Sharma.

Also read |From Shabaash Mithu to Chakda Xpress: Bollywood films that celebrate women sportspersons

Talking about Chakda Xpress, the actor earlier said in a statement, “This film is a dramatic retelling of several instances that shaped Jhulan Goswami’s life and also women’s cricket.”

First published on: 03-08-2022 at 05:45:05 pm

