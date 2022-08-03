Anushka Sharma to train in England for Chakda Xpress

August 3, 2022 5:45:05 pm
Actor Anushka Sharma is set to train in England to prepare for her upcoming film Chakda Xpress. The sports drama is based on the life of former Indian captain and fast bowler Jhulan Goswami. It will release on Netflix.
Sharma, who wrapped up the first schedule of Chakda Xpress recently, is now gearing up to shoot the intensive cricket portions of the film. A source said, “Anushka is leaving no stone unturned to become Jhulan on screen. She will prepare her body. She will perfect her cricket skills extensively in Leeds from mid-August before she starts shooting the cricket portions of the film. She has always been a deeply committed artiste and she wants to do justice to the role at hand. She will prep thoroughly and put herself through rigorous training exercises before she shoots the key scenes right from end of August through September.”
View this post on Instagram
Chakda Xpress marks Anushka Sharma’s comeback to the silver screen after 2018 film Zero. It will be shot in India and UK and is being produced by Clean Slate Filmz, now run by Sharma’s brother Karnesh Sharma.
Subscriber Only Stories
Talking about Chakda Xpress, the actor earlier said in a statement, “This film is a dramatic retelling of several instances that shaped Jhulan Goswami’s life and also women’s cricket.”
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Nancy Pelosi in Taiwan, Live Updates: China summons US envoy, warns America shall 'pay price' as Pelosi visits Taipei
All stakeholders have to be involved in brainstorming, says SC
SC asks Shinde faction to redraft submissions on Uddhav camp pleas
Kangana says ‘mastermind’ Aamir ‘curated negativity’ around film
SC verdict on PMLA is problematicPremium
Latest News
The forever legislators: India’s longest-serving MLAs and MPs
Tripura poll panel issues guidelines for holding tribal village committee elections
Day after raids, National Herald office sealed by ED
RBI’s monetary policy meeting commences: Here’s what analysts experts expect
A lesson in democracy from the bees
Hrithik Roshan pens heart-warming message for Salim-Sulaiman: ‘Uff what music’
The boxer Nitu Ghanghas assures India of at least bronze medal; emotional father says she will “return with the gold medal”
US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says US will not abandon Taiwan as China protests
Monsoon alert: Ways to care for your pooch in the rainy season
The sidelined Thackerays now emerge out of the cold, get a warm Shinde welcome
Samsung Galaxy Watch 5, Watch 5 Pro leaks: Everything we know so far
How the CIA tracked the leader of al-Qaeda