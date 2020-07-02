Anushka Sharma: During the first six months of our marriage, we spent 21 days together

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli tied the knot in December 2017. (Photo: Anushka Sharma/Instagram) Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli tied the knot in December 2017. (Photo: Anushka Sharma/Instagram)

Actor-producer Anushka Sharma has revealed that she hadn’t spent more than 21 days with her cricketer husband Virat Kohli during the first six months of their marriage. She said every moment with Virat is “precious time.”

Recalling how the two tried to steal moments over video calls or made short visits to each other, Anushka told Vogue, “People assume when I’m visiting Virat or when he is visiting me that it’s a holiday, but it’s really not. One person is always working. In fact, during the first six months of our marriage, we spent 21 days together. Yes, I actually calculated. So when I visit him overseas, it’s to squeeze in that one meal together. It’s precious time for us.”

Due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are getting to spend more time at home. From playing cricket on their terrace to binge-watching shows, their social media posts are proof that the two are making the most of the time together.

In the Vogue interview, Virat also opened up about their relationship. “We live each day loving one another. Our relationship has always been about love, and only love. We feel like we have known each other for ages, not just a few years,” the cricketer said.

