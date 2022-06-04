Anushka Sharma is set to ‘bring my all to the table’ for Chakada Xpress, shares video with cast

After months of prep, Anushka Sharma has started shooting for her upcoming sports drama Chakda Xpress. The film is inspired by the life of former Indian captain Jhulan Goswami. On Saturday, the actor shared glimpses from her of the table read session of the film.

In the video that Anushka shared on her social media platforms, she can be seen interacting with other cast members, including Renuka Shahane, and the crew, as they all have a good time together.

Sharing the video, Anushka wrote, “Will strive to bring my all to the table 📜🌸 #TableRead #ChakdaXpress #FilmPrep 🎬.”

As soon as Anushka posted the video, Jhulan Goswami commented, “Fun-tastic @anushkasharma 🤓.” The actor’s fans and followers also showed support. One fan wrote, “Can’t wait for this!” Another Instagram user wrote, “All the best.”

According to sources, Anushka started shooting for Chakda Xpress on May 30. The source revealed, “Anushka Sharma’s highly awaited next Chakda Xpress has gone on floors from May 30. The film will be shot in India and England. The actor will be flying to the UK to shoot a 30-day schedule of the cricket film signifying the massive mounting that Chakda Xpress will have.”

Anushka was last seen in 2018’s Zero along with Shah Rukh Khan. Chakda Xpress marks Anushka’s comeback after embracing motherhood in 2020. The film is produced by Anushka Sharma and her brother Karnesh Ssharma’s Clean Slate Filmz, and is directed by Prosit Roy.