Anushka Sharma glows in new beach photos: ‘When the sun made me shy…’

Tuesday, June 14, 2022
Actor Anushka Sharma shared more beach photos from her vacation with husband, cricketer Virat Kohli. The actor was seen dressed in black swimwear.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
June 14, 2022 11:47:30 am
Anushka SharmaAnushka Sharma shared more photos from her holiday on Instagram

Actor Anushka Sharma has been treating fans to photos from her vacation with Virat Kohli and daughter Vamika. While the family just returned from their getaway, Anushka still seems to still be in holiday mood. She took to Instagram and shared another gorgeous photo of herself at the beach.

In the photos, Anushka is clad in a black swimsuit, and is wearing a hat. She captioned her post, “When the sun made me shy.” Aditi Rao Hydari commented on the post with a heart, while fans sent numerous fire emoticons.

Also read |Anushka Sharma is having a hard time preparing for Chakda Xpress: ‘I wish I had played cricket growing up…’

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma)

Earlier, Anushka had shared photos of herself in an orange swimsuit at the beach. She wrote, “The result of taking your own photos…”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma)

On the work front, Anushka will make her comeback with Chakda Xpress, which sees her playing former Indian cricket captain Jhulan Goswami. The actor, who hasn’t been seen in films since 2018, has started preparing for the role.

Anushka had shared a post, announcing the film and wrote, “We should all salute Jhulan and her team-mates for revolutionizing women’s cricket in India. It is their hard work, their passion and their undefeated mission to bring attention to women’s cricket that has turned things around for generations to come. As a woman, I was proud to hear Jhulan’s story and it is an honour for me to try and bring her life to audiences and cricket lovers. As a cricketing nation, we have to give our women cricketers their due. Jhulan’s story is truly an underdog story in the history of cricket in India and the film is our celebration of her spirit.”

