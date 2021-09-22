Anushka Sharma shares the stunning Mumbai view as she returns home with daughter Vamika

Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma is back in Mumbai after a long time and it looks like the star has resumed her workout routine and is possibly getting ready to get back to her work life in the city. Anushka took to Instagram Wednesday as she posted a selfie after her workout session. She also shared the beautiful sea view as she returned to the city after months of travelling with husband Virat Kohli.

Anushka has been in the UK for the past few months with cricketer husband Virat Kohli as they were observing quarantine during India vs England series. Virat has now joined his IPL squad in UAE.

Anushka shared this post-workout selfie on Instagram. (Photo: Anushka Sharma/Instagram story) Anushka shared this post-workout selfie on Instagram. (Photo: Anushka Sharma/Instagram story)

Anushka also shared this view of the city on her stories. (Photo: Anushka Sharma/Instagram story) Anushka also shared this view of the city on her stories. (Photo: Anushka Sharma/Instagram story)

Anushka was last seen in front of the screen in the 2018 Aanand L Rai film Zero. Since then, she has not announced any film as an actor. But her production company Clean Slate Filmz has been behind some popular OTT projects like Amazon Prime Video’s Paatal Lok and Netflix’s Bulbbul. Her next production Qala for Netflix marks the debut of late actor Irrfan Khan’s son Babil Khan. She is also producing Sakshi Tanwar starrer Mai, which will also premiere on Netflix.

Anushka and Virat welcomed their daughter Vamika in January. “We are thrilled to share with you that we have been blessed with a baby girl this afternoon. We thank you all for your love, prayers and good wishes. Anushka and the baby are both healthy and we are feeling beyond blessed to start this new chapter of our lives. We hope that you can respect our privacy at this time. Love, Virat,” shared Virat at the time on social media.