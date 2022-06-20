Anushka Sharma starts shooting for Chakda Xpress, Virat Kohli and Ranveer Singh react

After a hiatus of almost four years, actor Anushka Sharma is back on the sets as she started shooting for her next, Chakda Xpress. A feature film based on the former captain of the Indian women’s cricket team Jhulan Goswami, it stars Anushka as the titular character. A Netflix and Clean Slate Films project, the film will be directed by Prosit Roy and produced by Karnesh Ssharma.

Sharing a time lapse video from the shoot day and a couple of photos of cricket balls, the actor took to social media to share the news and wrote, “Back to where I belong… #ChakdaXpress #ShootBegins #ChakdaXpressDay1 @jhulangoswami @prositroy @kans26 @netflix_in @officialcsfilms (sic)”. She also posted a selfie on her stories and wrote “Perfect end to a perfect first day on set”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma)

The announcement comes after she shared snippets from her preparation and table reading scenes. The actor had shared the teaser of the film on January 6 this year, applauding Goswami’s efforts and contribution to the Indian cricket. Calling it a ‘really special film’, the actor highlighted that the film celebrates the journey of women cricketers, their achievements and passion.

Actor Ranveer Singh and Anushka’s husband, former Indian skipper Virat Kohli were amongst those who left a couple of heart emojis on the actor’s post and hailed her.

Anushka was last seen in Zero alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif, and ever since worked as a producer on Paatal Lok, Bulbbul, and Mai: A Mother’s Rage.