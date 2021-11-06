Anushka Sharma smiles as Virat Kohli says her, daughter Vamika’s presence in Dubai is his birthday present, watch

scorecardresearch
Saturday, November 06, 2021
By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
November 6, 2021 5:47:33 pm
Virat Kohli is winning hearts due to his reply.

Star cricketer Virat Kohli celebrated his birthday on Friday, November 5 as he turned 33. He is currently captaining the Team India in the T20 World Cup being held in the UAE. Team India also played a match in the ongoing series on Friday. Virat’s wife, actor Anushka Sharma, was seen cheering from the stands as India soundly defeated Scotland. The win on Friday keeps India’s chances in the championship alive. After the match, King Kohli, as he is called by the fans, was asked about his birthday plans. He gave a heartwarming reply.

Virat said, “I think I am over that phase now. No, I mean, my family is here. Anushka and Vamika are here. That’s celebration enough for me. Just having families around in these times in bio-bubble life is very difficult. That’s a blessing in itself. The team has been amazing. Everyone wished me.” Anushka was seen smiling as her husband spoke at the post-match presentation.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma)

The cricketer also celebrated with his team on Friday. In a video tweeted by BCCI, Team India players and support staff are seen cheering for Virat as he cuts his birthday cake. Virat fed the cake to MS Dhoni and other team members. Dhoni also had to remind Virat to blow the candles before he fed the cake to everyone as the team erupted in laughter.

Earlier, Anushka had written a loving and emotional note on Kohli’s birthday. She had shared an adorable picture of them together. Beside the picture, she wrote, “Your core is made of honesty and guts of steel. Courage that pales doubt into oblivion. I know no one who can pick themselves up from a dark place like you can. You grow better in every way because you hold on to nothing in you as permanent and are fearless. I know we are not ones to talk to each other through social media like this but sometimes I just want to scream and tell the world what an amazing man you are ♥️ Fortunate are those who really truly know you.”

“Thank you for making everything brighter and more beautiful ♥️ Oh, and Happy Birthday cuteness!” Anushka added.

“You are my strength. You are my guiding force. Grateful to god everyday for us being together my love. I love you,” Virat had written in response to Anushka’s post.

