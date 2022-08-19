Anushka Sharma is smiling away as she chooses to sit on a bench in a park over taking a walk, see photos

Actor Anushka Sharma on Friday shared a pictures of herself sitting on a bench in a park and the sun kissing her face. Sharing the pictures on Instagram, Anushka wrote, “What’s better than a nice walk in the park? Sitting on a bench 🙈.”

In the photos, Anushka is seen donning cream co-ords, accessorised with a pair of sunglasses, chunky golden hoops and a watch. She completed her look with a pair of tie-up tan heeled sandals.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma)

Anushka Sharma has been spending quality time with her husband, cricketer Virat Kohli and daughter Vamika. The family holidayed in Europe and returned to Mumbai a couple of weeks ago. Recently Sima Taparia of Indian Matchmaking fame, labelled Anushka and Virat as an ideal bollywood couple.

In an interview, Sima was asked who she thinks makes for an ideal Bollywood couple. She told Goodtimes, “Call me old but I think Hema Malini and Dharmendra are perfect and amongst the youngsters, it’s Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli.” Sima is currently seen in the second season of Indian Matchmaking which is streaming on Netflix.

On the work front, Anushka Sharma is set to return to the big screen with the sports drama Chakda Xpress, directed by Prosit Roy. The film is inspired by the life of former Indian cricket captain Jhulan Goswami.