Anushka Sharma is smiling away as she chooses to sit on a bench in a park over taking a walk, see photos

Actor Anushka Sharma on Friday shared a pictures of herself sitting on a bench in a park and the sun kissing her face. Sharing the pictures on Instagram, Anushka wrote, “What’s better than a nice walk in the park? Sitting on a bench 🙈.”
In the photos, Anushka is seen donning cream co-ords, accessorised with a pair of sunglasses, chunky golden hoops and a watch. She completed her look with a pair of tie-up tan heeled sandals.
View this post on Instagram
Anushka Sharma has been spending quality time with her husband, cricketer Virat Kohli and daughter Vamika. The family holidayed in Europe and returned to Mumbai a couple of weeks ago. Recently Sima Taparia of Indian Matchmaking fame, labelled Anushka and Virat as an ideal bollywood couple.
In an interview, Sima was asked who she thinks makes for an ideal Bollywood couple. She told Goodtimes, “Call me old but I think Hema Malini and Dharmendra are perfect and amongst the youngsters, it’s Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli.” Sima is currently seen in the second season of Indian Matchmaking which is streaming on Netflix.
Subscriber Only Stories
On the work front, Anushka Sharma is set to return to the big screen with the sports drama Chakda Xpress, directed by Prosit Roy. The film is inspired by the life of former Indian cricket captain Jhulan Goswami.
Tamil Rockerz review: A promising plot, let down by clichés
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Some convicts are 'Brahmins with good sanskaar': Gujarat BJP MLA
This Taapsee Pannu-starrer never feels like an Anurag Kashyap filmPremium
CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
Latest News
Tamil Rockerz review: A promising plot, let down by clichés
Bhima Koregaon case: Decide on framing of charges within 3 months, SC tells NIA court
‘Go – Vin’ Da lights turn green’: Mumbai Traffic Police’s word of caution on Janmashtami
Mumbai: Four-storey building collapses in Borivali west
Less Gas fee to faster transaction speeds: Bursting five common myths surrounding The Merge
Covid hospitalisations in Karnataka go up as cases increase
Serve notice to accused before enhancing sentence: SC to HCs
Watch: Florentin Pogba celebrates his birthday with ATK Mohun Bagan teammates
TV actor Nupur Alankar quits industry, takes sanyas: ‘My husband has freed me, I am headed to Himalayas’
Vivek Agnihotri responds to Anurag Kashyap’s Oscar comment: ‘Why is he so scared of The Kashmir Files?’
After English, Hindi medium schools, Chhattisgarh to open Swami Atmanand English medium colleges
World Photography Day 2022: Know more about the history and significance of the day