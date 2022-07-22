scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, July 22, 2022

Anushka Sharma enjoys croissant before bidding goodbye to Paris

Anushka Sharma, husband Virat Kohli and daughter Vamika spent some quality in Paris. The actor had earlier treated fans to pictures from their stay in Paris.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
July 22, 2022 12:14:16 pm
Anushka SharmaAnushka Sharma drops new pictures on her Instagram handle. (Photo: Anushka Sharma/Instagram)

Before saying goodbye to Paris, Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma gave foodies a travel mantra. Sharing a series of pictures where she is enjoying a croissant in a white bathrobe, the actor wrote, “When in Paris, eat many Croissants.”

Fans were quick enough to flood the comments section of the post with red heart emoticons. Parineeti Chopra too took to the comments section and wrote, “Send me some to London. Thanks and regards.”

Anushka Sharma also took to her Instagram stories and posted the same pictures with a different caption. She wrote, “Being very Parisian here. Breakfast of coffee and croissant was devoured.” In the next snap, she wrote, “Sahi mai bohot sahi tha (It was really very good).”

Anushka, husband Virat Kohli and daughter Vamika spent some quality time in Paris. The actor had earlier treated fans to pictures from their stay in Paris.

On the work front, Anushka Sharma is gearing up for her comeback movie Chakda Express. The movie is based on the life of Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami. The 34-year-old actor’s brother Karnesh Sharma will be bankrolling Chakda Express under his home production company, Clean Slate Filmz.

Special offer For your UPSC prep, a special sale on our ePaper. Do not miss out!

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
RK/RKAY review: Rajat Kapoor film is meta several times over

RK/RKAY review: Rajat Kapoor film is meta several times over

Premium
PM Modi urges people to hoist tricolour at home from Aug 13-15

PM Modi urges people to hoist tricolour at home from Aug 13-15

Akasa Air opens bookings for flights starting Aug 7

Akasa Air opens bookings for flights starting Aug 7

Where is Sunny Deol? 'Missing' BJP MP leaves party and rivals incensed

Where is Sunny Deol? 'Missing' BJP MP leaves party and rivals incensed

Dinesh Gunawardena takes oath as new Sri Lanka Prime Minister
Live Updates

Dinesh Gunawardena takes oath as new Sri Lanka Prime Minister

Significance of Kali Bein, from which Mann drank water and fell ill
Explained

Significance of Kali Bein, from which Mann drank water and fell ill

200 crore vaccine doses is story of Atmanirbhar Bharat: Mandaviya

200 crore vaccine doses is story of Atmanirbhar Bharat: Mandaviya

Neeraj Chopra qualifies for final with 88.39 m throw in first attempt
World Athletics Championships

Neeraj Chopra qualifies for final with 88.39 m throw in first attempt

What makes Shahidul Alam a name that worries the powerful elite

What makes Shahidul Alam a name that worries the powerful elite

Premium
Google Pixel 6a review: The software phone

Google Pixel 6a review: The software phone

The deserts of the world are spreading further North
Digging Deep

The deserts of the world are spreading further North

MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication
SPONSORED

MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication

Latest News 

Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Dhanush walks the red carpet in veshti, hugs Vicky Kaushal at The Gray Man premiere in Mumbai
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Jul 22: Latest News
Advertisement