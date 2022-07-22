Anushka Sharma enjoys croissant before bidding goodbye to Paris

Before saying goodbye to Paris, Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma gave foodies a travel mantra. Sharing a series of pictures where she is enjoying a croissant in a white bathrobe, the actor wrote, “When in Paris, eat many Croissants.”

Fans were quick enough to flood the comments section of the post with red heart emoticons. Parineeti Chopra too took to the comments section and wrote, “Send me some to London. Thanks and regards.”

Anushka Sharma also took to her Instagram stories and posted the same pictures with a different caption. She wrote, “Being very Parisian here. Breakfast of coffee and croissant was devoured.” In the next snap, she wrote, “Sahi mai bohot sahi tha (It was really very good).”

Anushka, husband Virat Kohli and daughter Vamika spent some quality time in Paris. The actor had earlier treated fans to pictures from their stay in Paris.

On the work front, Anushka Sharma is gearing up for her comeback movie Chakda Express. The movie is based on the life of Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami. The 34-year-old actor’s brother Karnesh Sharma will be bankrolling Chakda Express under his home production company, Clean Slate Filmz.