Anushka Sharma shot this recipe video after watching ‘too many food blogs’. Watch

Much like the rest of the world, Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma expected that the pandemic would end in the year 2021. In a recent Instagram post, Anushka recalled that time and shared a video from the days when she made tomato jam during the first lockdown.

In the video, shared by Anushka, we see the Sui Dhaaga actor plucking tomatoes from her backyard while her dog follows her. She also revealed her recipe for the tomato jam. Later in the video, we see her relishing the jam with her parents, Ajay Kumar Sharma and Ashima Sharma.

Sharing the video, the actor wrote, “Throwback to lockdown 2020 when I had watched one too many food blogs, decided to shoot this jam making video and thought that Coronavirus will be gone by 2021 🤦🏻‍♀️”

Many fans of the actor called her effort in the kitchen “awesome”. One of them wrote, “Wow awesome😍😍😍”. Another added, “Beautiful 😍”.

A few days back, Anushka along with her husband Virat, had announced that they have given up meat and are following meat-free diet for quite some time now. They said they took the decision not only because they are animal lovers but also as they want to decrease their impact on the planet.

On the work front, Anushka Sharma recently announced her upcoming project, the Jhulan Goswami biopic Chakda Xpress. Inspired by the life of former cricket captain of India’s woman’s team, the film will premiere on Netflix.