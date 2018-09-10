Have you seen these photos of Anushka Sharma, Shilpa Shetty and Karan Johar?

See Anushka Sharma, Shilpa Shetty and Karan Johar’s latest photo. See Anushka Sharma, Shilpa Shetty and Karan Johar’s latest photo.

Anushka Sharma, Varun Dhawan, Shilpa Shetty, Karan Johar, Mouni Roy, Juhi Chawla and many others shared photos on their social media accounts today. Scroll to see photos.

Anushka Sharma shared a new poster of her upcoming film Sui Dhaaga and wrote, “From life partners to business partners. Come join Mamta and Mauji on their journey. #SuiDhaagaMadeInIndia in theatres on 28th September. #SuiDhaagaPoster @varundvn #ManeeshSharma #SharatKatariya @yrf @suidhaagafilm.” Anushka Sharma shared a new poster of her upcoming film Sui Dhaaga and wrote, “From life partners to business partners. Come join Mamta and Mauji on their journey. #SuiDhaagaMadeInIndia in theatres on 28th September. #SuiDhaagaPoster @varundvn #ManeeshSharma #SharatKatariya @yrf @suidhaagafilm.”

Varun Dhawan shared a photo on social media. Varun Dhawan shared a photo on social media.

Sharing the photo, Shilpa Shetty wrote, “All decked up to play Cupid for my new #webseries @hearmeloveme with @primevideoin.” Sharing the photo, Shilpa Shetty wrote, “All decked up to play Cupid for my new #webseries @hearmeloveme with @primevideoin.”

Karan Johar posted a selfie on his Instagram story. Karan Johar posted a selfie on his Instagram story.

Mouni Roy posed like a boss in her latest Instagram photo. Mouni Roy posed like a boss in her latest Instagram photo.

Ananya Panday now has 500.3K followers on Instagram and celebrating the same, she shared this photo and wrote, “500K!!! Thank you for all the LOVE 💕🎉🕺🏻.” Ananya Panday now has 500.3K followers on Instagram and celebrating the same, she shared this photo and wrote, “500K!!! Thank you for all the LOVE 💕🎉🕺🏻.”

Karishma Tanna too posted a click on Instagram.

Juhi Chawla shared a click and wrote, “Remember to smile 😀😄😁.” Juhi Chawla shared a click and wrote, “Remember to smile 😀😄😁.”

Anita Hassanandani wrote with the photo, “Shots between shots! From #Naagin to #Yhm Shot by @sanimohini 📷”

Anita also shared a photo on her Instagram story. Anita also shared a photo on her Instagram story.

Sharing the photo, Sharing the photo, Sunny Leone wrote, “#MondayMotivation 😘 #DigitalCover @mensxpofficial #SunnyLeone.”

“Pure joy = alone time with my favourite piano 🖤 #London #practicemakesperfect #music #afternoons #secondhome #travel #nomadwithahome,” wrote Shruti Haasan with the photo. “Pure joy = alone time with my favourite piano 🖤 #London #practicemakesperfect #music #afternoons #secondhome #travel #nomadwithahome,” wrote Shruti Haasan with the photo.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd