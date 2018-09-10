Follow Us:
Monday, September 10, 2018
Have you seen these photos of Anushka Sharma, Shilpa Shetty and Karan Johar?

The latest edition of celebrity social media photos includes clicks shared by Anushka Sharma, Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar, Ananya Panday, Karishma Tanna, Anita Hassanandani, Juhi Chawla and Shilpa Shetty among others.

Written by Kriti Sonali | Bengaluru | Updated: September 10, 2018 6:55:58 pm
sui dhaaga Anushka Sharma shared a new poster of her upcoming film Sui Dhaaga and wrote, “From life partners to business partners. Come join Mamta and Mauji on their journey. #SuiDhaagaMadeInIndia in theatres on 28th September. #SuiDhaagaPoster @varundvn #ManeeshSharma #SharatKatariya @yrf @suidhaagafilm.” varun dhawan Varun Dhawan shared a photo on social media. Shilpa Shetty Sharing the photo, Shilpa Shetty wrote, “All decked up to play Cupid for my new #webseries @hearmeloveme with @primevideoin.” karan johar Karan Johar posted a selfie on his Instagram story. Mouni Roy Mouni Roy posed like a boss in her latest Instagram photo. Ananya Panday Ananya Panday now has 500.3K followers on Instagram and celebrating the same, she shared this photo and wrote, “500K!!! Thank you for all the LOVE 💕🎉🕺🏻.” Karishma Tanna Karishma Tanna too posted a click on Instagram. juhi chawla Juhi Chawla shared a click and wrote, “Remember to smile 😀😄😁.” Anita Hassanandani Anita Hassanandani wrote with the photo, “Shots between shots! From #Naagin to #Yhm Shot by @sanimohini 📷” Anita Hassanandani Anita also shared a photo on her Instagram story. sunny leone Sharing the photo, Sunny Leone wrote, “#MondayMotivation 😘 #DigitalCover @mensxpofficial #SunnyLeone.” Shruti Haasan “Pure joy = alone time with my favourite piano 🖤 #London #practicemakesperfect #music #afternoons #secondhome #travel #nomadwithahome,” wrote Shruti Haasan with the photo.

