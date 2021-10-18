Anushka Sharma shares the sweetest photo of husband Virat Kohli and daughter Vamika: ‘My whole heart in one frame’

October 18, 2021 5:12:45 pm
Anushka Sharma on Monday evening shared an adorable photo of her husband Virat Kohli and daughter Vamika. While the said picture did not show Vamika’s face, we did see an animated Virat Kohli grinning at his daughter.
Anushka Sharma captioned the photo, “My whole heart in one frame.”
View this post on Instagram
Celebrities and fans rushed to drop cute emojis on the photo. Social media influencer Dolly Singh mentioned, “Awww man.” While Masaba Gupta posted the evil eye symbol.
Earlier, Anushka Sharma had shared photos of Virat Kohli as the couple followed Covid protocols during their quarantine time. “Couldn’t choose between these two captions – Quarantine makes the heart fonder & Love in the time of bubble life 💭 #OhWell, you get the point !” she wrote while posting photos of her partner as he waved at her.
On the work front, Anushka Sharma is yet to announce her next acting project. She was last seen in the Shah Rukh Khan film Zero which tanked at the box office.
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-