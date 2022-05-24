Anushka Sharma shares ‘Tan on ten’ photo: Virat Kohli is love struck, Samantha Ruth Prabhu is all hearts

Anushka Sharma’s latest Instagram photo has left husband, cricketer Virat Kohli in awe. The actor on Tuesday shared a picture of herself in which she flaunted her tan. She captioned the photo, “‘Tan’ on ten.” The post received a lot of love from her fans and friends.

Virat Kohli dropped a smiling face with heart-shaped eyes emoji in the comments section. Samantha Ruth Prabhu dropped a heart emoji on the post.

Anushka Sharma recently featured on the cover page of Bazaar India’s magazine. In an interview with the magazine, the actor spoke about how striking work-life balance is harder for women.

A screenshot of Anushka Sharma’s Instagram post. A screenshot of Anushka Sharma’s Instagram post.

“Striking a work-life balance is certainly harder for women. I don’t think people understand the life and emotions of a working mother, because the world is so male-dominated. Heck, I’m a woman; even I didn’t understand it till I became a mother. Today, I have so much more respect and love for women, and such a strong sense of sisterhood. I’ve always spoken up for women, but to feel love and compassion for the cause makes it so much more powerful,” she said.

The actor continued, “I wish women received more support in their workplaces. While I know many men who are kind and empathetic towards women, the work culture itself can be so tough. I wish we collectively paid more attention to how nurturing a child is important for the world at large. And that is, probably, the complete opposite of our ‘go, go, go’ culture.”

On the work front, Anushka Sharma will be seen next in Chakda Xpress. In the Netflix film, she will be seen playing cricketer Jhulan Goswami. “As a woman, I was proud to hear Jhulan’s story and it is an honour for me to try and bring her life to audiences and cricket lovers. As a cricketing nation, we have to give our women cricketers their due. Jhulan’s story is truly an underdog story in the history of cricket in India and the film is our celebration of her spirit,” she said in a statement.