Anushka Sharma shares sun-soaked photos from Uttarakhand holiday with Virat Kohli, daughter Vamika, see them here

A day after the internet found out that Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are holidaying in Uttarakhand, thanks to celeb couple’s viral image with fans emerging from the hill state, the actor also shared a few sun-soaked clicks from their vacation. While only Anushka was featured in the photos, Virat was quick to react to the photos.

See the latest photo of Anushka Sharma:

(Photo Anushka Sharma/Instagram) (Photo Anushka Sharma/Instagram)

(Photo Anushka Sharma/Instagram) (Photo Anushka Sharma/Instagram)

(Photo Anushka Sharma/Instagram) (Photo Anushka Sharma/Instagram)

The couple was seen leaving last week for their holiday. While Vamika was not photographed, as per their request, Virat thanked the paparazzi at the airport for honouring their wishes to not click their daughter. The weekend saw multiple images of Virat and Anushka emerging from Uttarakhand where they happily posed with fans. One of the photos had this caption, “I am grateful to our founder @HanumanDassGD and our organisation @GoDharmic for sharing Maharaji’s prasad all over the world. I sit here at Kakrighat, Neem Karoli Baba temple with @imVkohli and @AnushkaSharma content to feel the peace and unconditional love of Neem Karoli Baba.”

See some recent photos of Virat and Anushka:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by virat anushka (@virushka.destiny)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by virat anushka (@virushka.destiny)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by virat anushka (@virushka.destiny)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by virat anushka (@virushka.destiny)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by virat anushka (@virushka.destiny)

In other pictures, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli can be seen in winter clothes as they pose with their fans.

Earlier, Anupam Kher had also shared a photo with them as they met at the airport. “I was very happy to meet Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma at the airport lounge! Their warmth was beautifully infectious! Jai Ho to them!” he wrote.

Anushka will soon be seen in Chakda Xpress, her return to films after a gap of almost 4 years. The film will release on Netflix.