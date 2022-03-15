Anushka Sharma pens poem for daughter Vamika: ‘Trying to figure out how to be the best mother to you’

Anushka Sharma is spending some time away from her daughter Vamika as she is preparing for her upcoming film Chakda Xpress. On Monday, she shared a poem, which she says she relates to. The poem speaks about a mother who is trying to be the best version of herself. “Dear child, I spend so much time trying to figure out how to be the best mother to you. I know I won’t always get it right. But what I can promise is that no matter what… I’ll meet you where you are. Not where I want you to be. Not where I think you should be. Not where you will be. But right where you are, at this very moment,” the post read.

Anushka Sharma‘s Netflix film is her first project after embracing motherhood. She gave birth to Vamika in 2021.

The actor also shared a picture of her tumbler and how she is back to drinking protein shakes, thanks to Chakda Xpress’ prep schedule. “Drinking protein shakes after hundred years because…bowling,” she wrote over a photo. Anushka has been treating fans to BTS photos and videos from her preparation of becoming a cricketer. In Chakda Xpress, Anushka plays the former Indian captain Jhulan Goswami.

Calling the film “really special,” Anushka shared, “We should all salute Jhulan and her team-mates for revolutionizing women’s cricket in India. It is their hard work, their passion and their undefeated mission to bring attention to women’s cricket that has turned things around for generations to come. As a woman, I was proud to hear Jhulan’s story and it is an honour for me to try and bring her life to audiences and cricket lovers. As a cricketing nation, we have to give our women cricketers their due. Jhulan’s story is truly an underdog story in the history of cricket in India and the film is our celebration of her spirit.”

The film will exclusively stream on Netflix.