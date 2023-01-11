Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli share adorable pics with daughter Vamika on her birthday, Sakshi Dhoni and Dhanashree react: ‘My heart grew wide open’

Bollywood star Anushka Sharma on Wednesday took to social media to mark her daughter Vamika Kohli’s second birthday. Sharing a cute photo post of herself playing with her little one, the actor captioned her post, “Two years ago, my heart grew wide open.”

As soon as she shared the image, a ton of her fans and various celebrities reacted to the sweet post. Dhanashree wrote, “Happy birthday” with multiple heart emojis. MS Dhoni’s wife Sakshi Singh dropped multiple heart emojis, even as actor Gauahar Khan wrote, “God bless.” Singer Neeti Mohan commented, “Happy 2nd birthday Vamika 🎈🎈lots of love and blessings ❤️❤️❤️.”

Soon, Virat Kohli also dropped a similarly cute photo with daughter Vamika along with the caption, “My heartbeat is 2.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Virat Kohli (@virat.kohli)

A day ago, Anushka Sharma’s husband and cricketer Virat Kohli had shared a lovely image of the two of them walking at beachside during sunset with Vamika. His caption read, “Rabba bakshiyan tu enniyan meherbaniyan, hor terto kuch ni mangda, bas tera shukar ada kardan (God you have bestowed me with so many blessings that I have nothing left to ask you, only want to thank you).”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma)

The picture seemed to be from the family’s trip to the UAE. Vamika’s face was kept hidden in the image, as the couple don’t want her to be exposed to the media before she is old enough to take that decision on her own. Before their Dubai trip, the three had visited an ashram in Vrindavan where someone had taken their video and shared it unedited on the internet, which prominently featured Vamika’s face.

Later, both Anushka and Virat took to social media to share an Irrfan Khan quote on his birth anniversary on January 7, writing how fame is a disease and that one day they hope to be free from the burden of it: “Wanting fame is a disease and one day I will want to be free from this disease, from this desire. Where fame doesn’t matter. Where just experiencing life and being okay is enough,” Kohli’s Instagram story read.

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma had tied the knot in 2017, and welcomed their daughter Vamika in January, 2021.