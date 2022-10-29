scorecardresearch
Anushka Sharma shares photo with daughter Vamika from her ‘Eat Pray Love’ tour of Kolkata. See here

Anushka Sharma shared a series of photos from her time in Kolkata. One of the photos also featured her daughter Vamika.

Anushka Sharma with her daughter Vamika.

Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma, who has been shooting in Kolkata for her upcoming film Chakda Xpress, took to her social media to share a series of photos from her time in the city. Anushka also shared a photo where she held her daughter Vamika close in her arms. Vamika’s face was away from the camera.

The photos also showed some of Anushka’s favourite delicacies from the city. She shared in the caption, “Eat-Pray-Love: My Kolkata photo dump! #ScheduleWrap #ChakdaXpress #Kolkata Belur math, Kalighat temple, Aliah phirni, Balwant singh ki chai and samose, Mithai ke baked and regular rasgulle, Paramount ke sherbet, Girishch dey malaai roll, Puti ram ki kachori aloo.” 

 

In an earlier interview with Bollywood Hungama, Anushka said that Kolkata has a very special place in her heart. She said, “The last time I shot a film here was for Pari and I have several fond memories from shooting that project here. I had also shot the announcement video of Chakda Xpress at Eden Gardens and Jhulan had dropped by for the same. It was amazing to have her on the set and interact with her. She is such a positive soul. So, coming back here is like life coming to a full circle for me and the team.” 

 

Chakda Xpress is an upcoming Netflix film which traces the journey of Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami. Before filming in Kolkata, Anushka was in the UK to train for the film. 

