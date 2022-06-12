Anushka Sharma shares gorgeous beach photos from holiday with Virat Kohli and Vamika, see here

Actor Anushka Sharma shared some photos of herself at a beach, clad in an orange swimsuit and a hat. The actor is on holiday with her husband, cricketer Virat Kohli and daughter Vamika. In the photos, Anushka is at the beach and poses for the camera with the sea behind her.

Anushka wrote, “The result of taking your own photos…”

Fans commented on the post with numerous hearts and heart-eyed emojis, saying that the actor looked gorgeous and sultry. In one of her previous Instagram stories, Anushka had shared a photo of Vamika’s pram and had written, “Will carry you through this world, and the next and beyond, my life.”

After being away from films since Zero (2018), Anushka Sharma is all set to return with sports drama Chakda Xpress. The film is inspired by the life of former Indian captain Jhulan Goswami. Earlier, the actor shared glimpses from the table read session with the entire cast. In the video that Anushka shared on her social media platforms, she could be seen interacting with other cast members, including Renuka Shahane, and the crew, having a blast. Sharing the video, Anushka wrote, “Will strive to bring my all to the table 📜🌸 #TableRead #ChakdaXpress #FilmPrep.”

The film will release in February next year.