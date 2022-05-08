Anushka Sharma shares cute photo of daughter Vamika, dedicates emotion-laden post to mother Ashima: ‘Your strength is phenomenal’

On Mother’s Day (Sunday), Anushka Sharma took to Instagram to share two pictures on her profile. The pictures are dedicated to her mother Ashima.

One of the pictures is a candid click that shows Anushka with her daughter Vamika, with her mother standing in the background. The second photo shows Ashima with a dog, and smiling slightly as she looks at her canine companion.

Anushka thanked her mother for watching over her for the last year and few months. She also praised Ashima’s will-power and strength. “Happy Mother’s Day Maa ❤️.Thank you for watching over me and being such a huge support for me especially in the last year and few months. Your will power and strength is phenomenal and you are so so loved by us all 🥹❤️” the caption read.

You can see the pictures embedded below. It is clear Anushka loves and treasures her mother deeply.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma)

On the work front, Anushka recently stepped down from the production and distribution company Clean Slate Filmz she had founded along with her brother Karnesh Ssharma. Now, she has handed the reins to Karnesh.

She has been away for a while from acting now but has produced several projects in the meanwhile. She was last seen in acting capacity in 2018’s Zero. Next, she is all set to play the former India captain and fast bowler Jhulan Goswami in the Netflix film Chakda Xpress.

While talking about the film, she had mentioned in a social media post about how Chakda Xpress is a “really special film” because it is a story of “tremendous sacrifice”. The film will release in the second half of this year on Netflix.