Anushka Sharma shares a hearty laugh with husband Virat Kohli in new selfie

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are spending some me-time together with daughter Vamika at their home in Mumbai. In a selfie, which has been taken by Anushka, the couple is all smiles. Virat shared the photo on his Instagram account. He dropped a heart emoji along with the post. The picture comes hours after the two were spotted at the Mumbai airport. At the airport, while Virat was seen carrying the luggage, Anushka was holding their daughter. The family was coming from Chennai where Virat had his last Indian Premiere League match. Accompanying the three were the team members Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Virat’s post received a lot of love from Anushka and Virat fans. While one of the fans wrote, “Always shining together,” another mentioned that the couple “make me believe in true love.”

Anushka and Virat turned parents earlier this year. Recently, in an interview with Danish Sait, as part of the Bold Diaries series, Virat opened up about becoming a parent for the first time.

“Things change quite drastically [after fatherhood]. Everything that you have been used to — routine — everything changes. You have to be totally aligned and aware of taking care of another life that is totally dependent on the mother primarily, but also on the father,” he said.

“It’s been life-changing,” he continued. “A connect which has been different from anything else we both have experienced before. Just to see your child smile at you is something that you cannot put in words… I cannot express how that feels from within. But, it’s been such a blessed and amazing time.”