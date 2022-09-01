scorecardresearch
Thursday, Sep 01, 2022

Anushka Sharma shares a heartwarming story about grief: ‘Everything you love will probably be lost’

Anushka Sharma is looking forward to the release of the sports drama Chakda Xpress. She recently posted an inspirational story on her Instagram account.

anushka sharmaAnushka Sharma shared a motivational story on social media. (Photo: Anushka Sharma/Instagram)

Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma often gives a sneak peek into her life through her social media accounts. And on some days, she also shares some inspirational quotes. On Thursday, the Chakda Xpress star shared a story titled ‘Kafka and the Doll’, inspired by the novelist Franz Kafka.

Anushka wrote, “At 40, Franz Kafka, who never married and had no children, walked through the park in Berlin when he met a girl who was crying because she had lost her favourite doll. She and Kafka searched for the doll unsuccessfully. Kafka told her to meet him there the next day and they would come back to look for her. The next day, when they had not yet found the doll, Kafka gave the girl a letter ‘written’ by the doll saying ‘please don’t cry. I took a trip to see the world. I will write to you about my adventures.'”

Anushka Sharma also shared the photo along with the story. (Photo: Anushka Sharma/Instagram)

Anushka continued, “Thus began a story which continued until the end of Kafka’s life. During their meetings, Kafka read the letters of the doll carefully written with adventures and conversations that the girl found adorable. Finally, Kafka brought back the doll (he bought one) that had returned to Berlin. ‘It doesn’t look like my doll at all,’ said the girl. Kafka handed her another letter in which the doll wrote: ‘my travels have changed me.’ the little girl hugged the new doll and brought her happy home. A year later Kafka died. Many years later, the now-adult girl found a letter inside the doll.”

Also read |Netflix announces slate of its upcoming projects: Suhana-Khushi’s The Archies, Anushka Sharma’s Chakda Xpress and Kareena Kapoor’s Devotion of Suspect X

She concluded, “In the tiny letter signed by Kafka it was written: ‘Everything you love will probably be lost, but in the end, love will return in another way.'”

Anushka Sharma is looking forward to the release of the sports drama Chakda Xpress. It is based on the life of cricketer Jhulan Goswami. The film marks her comeback to the silver screen after the 2018 film Zero.

First published on: 01-09-2022 at 07:51:36 pm
