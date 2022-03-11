scorecardresearch
Friday, March 11, 2022
Anushka Sharma shares a glimpse into her Chakda Xpress prep: ‘Get-Sweat-Go!’

Anushka Sharma's Chakda Xpress is based on the life of former captain of India national women's cricket team, Jhulan Goswami.

By: Entertainment Desk | Mumbai |
March 11, 2022 1:31:47 pm
anushka sharmaAnushka Sharma will play Jhulan Goswami in Chakda Xpress.

Actor Anushka Sharma on Friday gave a glimpse of how she is preparing for her next, Chakda Xpress, where she plays Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami. Anushka shared a reel on Instagram and wrote, “Get-Sweat-Go! 🏏 #ChakdaXpress #prep getting hard and intense as we are counting days 🎬”.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma)

As the actor preps for her upcoming sports biopic, she is sweating it out for 2-3 hours, six days a week, to convincingly play the role of a cricketer. In the reel that Anushka shared, she called her prep session “hard and intense”. Last month, Anushka was also  clicked at a Mumbai cricket ground.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma)

Chakda Xpress marks Anushka’s return to acting after featuring in Aanand L Rai’s Zero (2018), also starring Shah Rukh Khan. She embraced motherhood in January 2021 as she welcomed daughter Vamika with husband Virat Kohli.

Chakda Xpress is inspired by the life of one of India’s most decorated woman cricketer Jhulan Goswami. Jhulan holds the world record for the highest number of wickets taken by a woman in an international career and also became the joint highest wicket-taker in women’s World Cup history at the ongoing ICC World Cup. Jhulan equalled the tally of 39 wickets taken by Lyn Fullston of Australia from 1982 to 1988.

Chakda Xpress traces Jhulan’s inspirational journey as she moved up the ladder despite the hindrances posed by misogynistic politics to fulfil her dream of playing cricket for India. She succeeded in her goal and went on to captain the Indian women’s national cricket team and is a role model for aspiring cricketers in the country. In 2018, an Indian postage stamp was issued in her honour.

 

