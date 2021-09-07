Anushka Sharma bleeds blue for Virat Kohli-led Team India after historic win: ‘This team’

Anushka Sharma is one proud wife, as she hailed her husband Virat Kohli and his team in blue after their historic win against England in the recently concluded test match at Oval. Taking to her Instagram Story, Anushka celebrated India’s win, as she shared a post by Virat Kohli, and wrote, “This team,” with a blue heart emoticon.

Anushka Sharma lauded the Virat Kohli led Indian cricket team for their historic win. (Photo: Anushka Sharma/Instagram) Anushka Sharma lauded the Virat Kohli led Indian cricket team for their historic win. (Photo: Anushka Sharma/Instagram)

In the original post, Virat shared a series of pictures with his teammates. He captioned the photos, “Tough situations build strong people. Onto the next one. #TeamIndia 🇮🇳,” followed by a muscle emoticon.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Virat Kohli (@virat.kohli)

The Indian cricket team took a 2-1 lead against England on Monday after registering a win in the ongoing five-match Test series. The win came on the last day of the fourth Test at the Kennington Oval. This is also India’s first win at the Oval in 50 years.

Anushka has accompanied Virat along with their seven month daughter Vamika to England. She has been spotted on the stands, enjoying several matches played by India. Anushka and Virat, in their free time have also been spotted exploring new restaurant and enjoying a meal or two.

On the work front, Anushka was seen in Aanand L Rai’s Zero in 2018 along with Shah Rukh Khan. Since then she has been bankrolling content driven shows for several streaming platforms. Her shows Paatal Lok for Amazon Prime Video and the film Bulbbul for Netflix received a lot of critical appreciation. She is now also backing late actor Irrfan Khan’s son Babil’s Qala for Netflix.