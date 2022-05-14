Anushka Sharma had second thoughts about doing Chakda ‘Xpress after welcoming Vamika: ‘I wasn’t as strong as before’

Anushka Sharma is preparing herself to portray former Indian cricket captain Jhulan Goswami in Chakda ‘Xpress, a sports drama which marks her comeback to films after over four years. The actor, in a recent interview with Harper’s Bazaar India, has spoken about what work-life balance means to her.

The 34-year-old actor also appears on the magazine’s cover. Anushka, in an interview with the fashion and lifestyle magazine said, “I’m not for that hustle culture. I’m for living with a more holistic approach—you enjoy your work, you enjoy your life. That’s what you’re supposed to do…”

Anushka then threw light on how Chakda ‘Xpress came into being, only to get postponed due to the pandemic. The film was further delayed when Anushka got pregnant with daughter Vamika.

She shared, “I was a part of the inception of Chakda ’Xpress. I was supposed to have worked on it earlier but the film got postponed because of the pandemic and then I got pregnant. When I finally began working on it, I was really nervous because I had just had a baby so I wasn’t as strong as before. And I hadn’t trained for 18 months, so I wasn’t in the best physical condition—earlier, I would have really pushed myself to do different exercises in the gym. But even though I wasn’t sure whether to take the project on or not, an inner voice kept telling me to do it. And that’s the kind of work I want to be a part of. I’ll always be open to doing projects that are interesting and content-forward.”

Anushka and her husband, cricketer Virat Kohli, are considered one of India’s power couples. Recently, Virat drew his vision for his dream life. He drew hills, a flowing stream, as well as a cosy little home with three stick figures that seem to be sitting by the river bed. When he was asked to explain his drawing, Virat said, “That’s us.. three of us. That’s a house somewhere in the hills, a stream flowing, yeah.”

Chakda ‘Xpress will stream on Netflix. Her last screen outing was Zero (2018) with Shah Rukh Khan.