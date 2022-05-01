Anushka Sharma says she wants to do projects that justify the time she spends away from daughter Vamika

Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma turns a year older on Sunday. The birthday girl shared that she has always been a ‘seeker of balance’ in her work and personal life. In a statement, the actor said that she is focussing on being part of the ‘best scripts’, which will make it worth staying away from daughter Vamika.

“I will always want to be a part of the best scripts that come my way. I feel blessed that I am in a position today to select the type of films that I want to do, which also justifies the time that I will spend away from my child. I have always been a seeker of balance in life and my priority now lies there. I want to focus on my work life and my family life in equal measure,” she shared.

Anushka added that ‘quality of projects’ is her focus at the moment. “I am always looking for these special scripts that fill me up with joy. I will always be open to doing projects that are incredibly interesting, represent women in cinema correctly and are also disruptive and content forward. As and when those come to me, I will be more than happy to do it. That’s how I’m approaching my career right now.”

After announcing taking a backseat from her production house, Anushka Sharma is now prepping up for her big-screen comeback after 2018’s Zero. The actor will be seen playing celebrated cricketer Jhulan Goswami in Chakda Xpress, a film that sheds light on hindrances posed by misogynistic politics for sportswomen.

Talking about the film, the actor in a post mentioned how Chakda Xpress is a “really special film” because it is a story of “tremendous sacrifice”.

“Chakda Xpress is inspired by the life and times of former Indian captain Jhulan Goswami and it will be an eye-opener into the world of women’s cricket. At a time when Jhulan decided to become a cricketer and make her country proud on the global stage, it was very tough for women to even think of playing the sport. This film is a dramatic retelling of several instances that shaped her life and also women’s cricket,” she wrote.

The Bollywood star added, “As a woman, I was proud to hear Jhulan’s story and it is an honour for me to try and bring her life to audiences and cricket lovers. As a cricketing nation, we have to give our women cricketers their due. Jhulan’s story is truly an underdog story in the history of cricket in India and the film is our celebration of her spirit.”

Happy Birthday, Anushka Sharma.