Anushka Sharma says she, husband Virat Kohli are starting a movement against Covid-19, asks fans to join the fight too

Anushka Sharma asked her fans to stay safe and take care of themselves. (Photo: Anushka Sharma/Instagram)

Actor Anushka Sharma dropped a video on Sunday to thank her fans for her birthday wishes. She said that she did not ‘feel right’ to celebrate her birthday as India is battling a devastating Covid-19 surge.

“Hi guys, I hope you are safe. I just want to say a big thank you to you all for the lovely birthday wishes. It truly made my day special. But in midst of all this pain and suffering, it just did not feel right to celebrate my birthday,” the actor said in the video.

She added that because many of her fans sent her special messages, she decided to share an important news with her followers. She asked her fans to unite and support the country in the hour of crisis.

“I have seen your special messages to me and now, I have an important message for you. I would like to appeal to everyone to unite and support our country in this hour of crisis. Virat and I are coming together to do our bit. We will share the details soon so that you can also become a part of this movement. Remember, we are in this together. Guys, please stay safe and take care of yourself,” Anushka concluded.

India is currently facing second wave of the coronavirus pandemic. On Saturday, 392,488 new cases of coronavirus infections were detected in India, about 9,500 less than the previous day’s tally of 401,993, which has been the highest spike in Covid-19 cases in the country so far.

On the work front, Anushka’s production banner Clean Slate Films is producing Irrfan Khan’s son Babil’s debut project Qala, which will release on Netflix.