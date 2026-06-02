Anushka Sharma calls Virat Kohli a ‘good life choice’, roasts Mr Nags. Watch

Comedian and TV host Danish Sait receives a lot of love for his iconic character sketch of Mr. Nags (Nagaraju). His videos of talking to Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) players often go viral on social media. His wig, moustache, and glasses look paired with roasting the cricket players and asking them humourous questions has become a fan favourite now. In a recent viral video on Instagram, actor Anushka Sharma’s reply to Danish aka Mr. Nags for not speaking to him for years has been winning hearts. She called her husband, cricketer Virat Kohli, a ‘good life choice’, while roasting the comedian.

Recently, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) won the 2026 Indian Premier League (IPL) title after defeating Gujarat Titans by 5 wickets in Ahmedabad. Virat Kohli’s team secured back-to-back championships, leaving his wife Anushka overwhelmed with emotions. In a new clip on social media, Mr. Nags can be seen questioning the actor about her earlier remark saying he is the “most handsome” she knows, while Virat Kohli was standing right beside him.

ALSO READ | Anushka Sharma once said Virat Kohli and she are ‘male and female versions of each other’

“After that you have not spoken to me, any reason?” he asked. She laughed loudly and replied, “Good life choices.” A funny song played towards the end of the video to imply how he was roasted by Anushka. The text on the post read, “Bhabhi rocked, Mr Nags shocked.” Fans couldn’t stop laughing over her hilarious reply.

A user commented. “I think Virat learned sledging from Anushka.” Another person wrote, “Roaster ko roast kardia.” “Bhabhi ji rocked,” a third comment read. “Didn’t know Anushka was so savage. Hilarious!!! Love it,” a fan mentioned.

Anushka Sharma supports Virat Kohli during RCB match

Several other cute videos of Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli from the finale in Gujarat, have been doing rounds on the internet. The actor was present at the Narendra Modi Stadium to cheer for her husband. In one of the moments, Anushka was seen clapping and smiling as she looked happy in the stands, after RCB’s victory. After the clinching the trophy, Virat gave her a flying kiss, and she returned the gesture adorably.

Amid the celebrations, the celebrity couple was spotted at the ashram of spiritual leader Premanand Maharaj in Vrindavan. Virat and Anushka make sure to get his blessings on every special occasion. Social media was flooded with pictures and videos of them arriving at Agra airport and walking together towards the ashram barefoot. They were also seen greeting people with a sweet ‘Radhe Radhe’.