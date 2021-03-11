Anushka Sharma rings in daughter Vamika’s 2-month birthday with a delicious surprise, see photo

Bollywood actor and producer Anushka Sharma is celebrating the two-month birthday of her daughter Vamika. Anushka took to Instagram to share the photo of a tempting cake that the family cut on this special day.

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli welcomed their daughter Vamika on January 11.

Anushka Sharma shared this photo on her Instagram story. Anushka Sharma shared this photo on her Instagram story.

Virat took to social media to announce the news of Vamika’s arrival and wrote, “We are thrilled to share with you that we have been blessed with a baby girl this afternoon. We thank you all for your love, prayers and good wishes. Anushka and the baby are both healthy and we are feeling beyond blessed to start this new chapter of our lives. We hope that you can respect our privacy at this time. Love, Virat.”

In the next few weeks, the new parents shared a few clicks of their daughter on Instagram. Sharing a cute family portrait, Anushka wrote, “We have lived together with love, presence and gratitude as a way of life but this little one, Vamika has taken it to a whole new level! Tears, laughter, worry, bliss – emotions that have been experienced in a span of minutes sometimes! Sleep is elusive but our hearts are SO full. Thanking you all for your wishes, prayers and good energy.”

On the work front, Anushka Sharma has announced her latest production venture Mai. The Netflix series star Sakshi Tanwar in the lead role. Anushka’s production company, Clean Slate Filmz, backed projects like Paatal Lok and Bulbbul in 2020. As an actor, she was last seen in the Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer Zero in 2018.