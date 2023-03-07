scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Mar 07, 2023
Watch Anushka Sharma revisit old home in Madhya Pradesh as she shares childhood memories with father, brother: ‘My heart is full’

Anushka Sharma left the internet emotional as she shared a video of herself visiting her childhood home in Mhow Cantonment, Madhya Pradesh.

Anushka Sharma went back to her childhood home in MP.
On Monday, Anushka Sharma went down the memory lane as she visited her Madhya Pradesh house, where she spent a large amount of time as a child. As readers would know, her father was in the army, and the actor took fans on a virtual tour of the government quarter in Mhow Cantonment. Through the caption, she also shared how she learnt swimming there and remembered scooter rides with her father. Anushka also shared a rather funny anecdote about her brother and how he tricked her into asking for a video game on her birthday.

“Revisiting MHOW, MP. The place where I first learnt to swim as a kid, the place where my brother tricked me to ask for a video game on MY birthday which only he played with of course, place where I had many scooter rides with my dad and the place that will always have a piece of my heart,” she penned with the post.

The video showed Anushka Sharma being driven through the quiet lanes as they moved towards her house. She pointed at the camera and excitedly shared, “Yeh upar wala ghar tha.” She also showed her friend’s house and went around the Army Public School, where she studied. The video ended with the words ‘my heart is full’.

Also Read |When Sonam Kapoor was shortlisted for Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi but Anushka Sharma bagged the role: ‘Aditya Chopra told me…’

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma)

 

Fans were quick to drop heartfelt comments on the video, as many related with the ‘Fauji emotions’. Actors, who are army kids, also dropped their reaction to it as Sulagna Panigrahi wrote, “MHOW the most special place for every army kid. Growing up we move houses every 2yrs but the only place we feel at home is Cantt. Cantt is not a place it’s a feeling,” while Gul Panag added, “OMG I need to go back to MHOW now!”

Also Read |Kangana Ranaut praises ‘power couple’ Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli as they offer prayers at Ujjain temple: ‘They’re setting a good example’

Some of the fan comments on the video read, “There’s something about the timelessness of fauji houses…they look just the way we remember them,” “This is the best video on my feed today,” and “Heartening to see how you are still connected to your roots.”

After staying away from the screen for four years, Anushka Sharma will soon be back with Chakda Xpress, which will drop on Netflix. The actor is married to Indian cricketer Virat Kohli and they have a daughter Vamika.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 07-03-2023 at 09:21 IST
