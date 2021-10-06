scorecardresearch
Anushka Sharma reveals the ‘real Virat Kohli’ in new video: ‘Many layers to his passion, just like his story’

Anushka Sharma called husband Virat Kohli the perfect balance of passion and calm. 'He's funny, he's caring,' she wrote.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
October 6, 2021 4:18:29 pm
anushka viratAnushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are back together in another ad. (Photo: Anushka Sharma/Instagram)

Bollywood star Anushka Sharma and cricketer husband Virat Kohli have featured in many ads together and every time they appear on screen together, Virushka fans can’t stop loving their chemistry with each other. Anushka on Wednesday took to Instagram to share their latest ad and it looks like a love letter from the Sui Dhaaga star to the Indian skipper.

The video features Anushka clicking Virat on a mobile phone as she says in the voice-over, “People always see the on-ground Virat Kohli. The one I see every day is different. I know the real him.”

 

She continues, “A new story every day, just for me. He finds the perfect balance of passion and calm. He is funny, he is caring. There are so many layers to his passion, just like his story.”

Anushka and Virat first met each other on the sets of a shampoo commercial and have since featured in many ads together. Their ad film for a wedding apparel brand had fans tagging it as their pre-wedding film.

On the film front, Anushka was last seen in the 2018 film Zero alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. Anushka is yet to announce her next acting project. Meanwhile, she has produced successful OTT projects like Bulbbul and Paatal Lok under her banner Clean Slate Filmz. Qala, starring late Irrfan Khan’s son Babil, and Mai, starring Sakhi Tanwar, are the next projects of the banner that will soon debut on Netflix.

