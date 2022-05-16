Anushka Sharma reveals she has been taking batting tips from Virat Kohli for Chakda Xpress: ‘We discuss my progress…’

While Anushka Sharma has been involved with the production of films and shows, fans have missed seeing her on the big screen. After almost five years, Anushka will return with the film Chakda Xpress, which is based on the life of Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami.

In an interview with Harper’s Bazaar, Anushka revealed that she has been taking batting tips from her husband, ace cricketer Virat Kohli. “We definitely discuss my progress. Whenever I’ve had a good day learning, I like to share my videos with Virat, to get his feedback. Luckily, he’s not a bowler so I listen to my coach more. But I do turn to Virat for batting tips.”

She added, “I always appreciated how mentally pressurising it can be to play cricket, but now, I also understand how physically draining it is. I remember when Virat would sometimes come to see me on a film set, and he would watch us on late-night shoots or in very cold places, he would be bewildered and wonder how we were able to do it. Now, I talk to him about the things that he’s been doing for so many years.”

In January, Anushka Sharma had penned a note while sharing the teaser of Chakda Xpress. She wrote, “It is a really special film because it is essentially a story of tremendous sacrifice. Chakda Xpress is inspired by the life and times of former Indian captain Jhulan Goswami and it will be an eye-opener into the world of women’s cricket. At a time when Jhulan decided to become a cricketer and make her country proud on the global stage, it was very tough for women to even think of playing the sport. This film is a dramatic retelling of several instances that shaped her life and also women’s cricket.”

The actor-producer added, “Her life is a living testimony that passion and perseverance triumphs over any or all adversities and Chakda Xpress is the most definitive look into the not so rosy world of women’s cricket back then. There is still a lot of work to be done and we have to empower them with the best so that the sport can flourish for women in India.”

Anushka Sharma was last seen in the 2018 film Zero with Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. During her time away from films, Anushka and her brother Karnesh Ssharma, under their banner Clean Slate Filmz, produced several critically acclaimed projects including Bulbul and Pataal Lok.