Anushka Sharma requests privacy for daughter Vamika: ‘Want her to live her life freely’

Anushka Sharma thanked paparazzi, fans and media for not using the photo of daughter Vamika, while repeating her and husband Virat Kohli’s request to keep the child away from spotlight. As Team India left for South Africa recently, Virat had asked the assembled media not to use photos of his daughter.

On Sunday evening, Anushka wrote on Instagram, “We are deeply thankful to the Indian paparazzi and most of the media fraternity for not publishing pictures/videos of Vamika. As parents, our request to the few who carried the images/video will be to support us going forward.”

Reiterating their request, she added, “We seek privacy for our child and would like to do our best to give her a chance to live her life freely away from media and social media. As she is older we cannot restrict her movement and hence your support is needed so kindly practice restraint in the matter. Special thank you to fan clubs and people of the internet for going out of your way to not post images. It was kind and highly mature of you.”

Virat and Anushka welcomed their first child together in January this year. The duo had issued a statement after her birth and requested paparazzi to respect their privacy. Explaining why they had decided to keep their daughter away from the media glare, Virat had later said, “We have decided as a couple to not expose our child to social media before she has an understanding of what social media is and can make her own choice.”

Talking about becoming a father on the same platform, he had shared, “It’s been life changing. It has been a connect which has been different from anything that both of us have experienced before. Just to see your child smile, it can’t be put in words. I can’t express how it feels from within. It’s just been such a blessed and amazing period.”

Anushka is looking forward to the release of Qala, starring Babil Khan, and Mai, starring Sakshi Tanwar, under her banner Clean Slate Filmz. She is yet to sign her next acting project.