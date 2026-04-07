Anushka Sharma calls Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2 performance ‘flawless’; Virat Kohli calls Aditya Dhar a ‘genius’

Ranveer Singh has come a long way since he first popped up on our screens 15 years ago in Maneesh Sharma’s 2010 hit romantic comedy Band Baaja Baaraat. He held his own in front of Anushka Sharma, who had already made a memorable debut opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Aditya Chopra’s 2008 romantic drama Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi. All these years later, Anushka heaped praises on Ranveer as he headlined India’s highest grossing film at the domestic box office so far — Aditya Dhar’s spy thriller Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge. As the film crossed the unprecedented Rs 1000 crore milestone domestically within just 20 days since release, both Anushka and her husband, ace cricketer Virat Kohli, took to social media to praise the movie.

“What a fantastic film you’ve made @adityadharfilms! It takes so much conviction to make an almost 4 hr film. Gripping and immersive, meticulously crafted, the film holds your attention through and through. You are a fiercely original and assured filmmaker (applause emoji),” Anushka wrote on her Instagram Stories, along with a poster of Dhurandhar 2.

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She then lauded Ranveer’s performance, with whom she last worked with 11 years ago in Zoya Akhtar’s Dil Dhadakne Do. “@ranveersingh You seized a once-in-a-lifetime character and delivered a solid, flawless performance (applause emoji),” added Anushka. She also hailed the performance of supporting actors from the ensemble cast, including R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, and Rakesh Bedi, claiming that they’re all “fantastic” and “every performance lands perfectly“. “The film is unthinkable without each of you,” wrote Anushka, congratulating the cast and crew of Dhurandhar 2.

Dhar reposted her praise on his Instagram Stories and wrote, “This is truly overwhelming coming from such an exceptional talent like you. Thank you so much, Anushka (red heart emoji). It only pushes us to aim higher, to tell stories with more honesty, heart and purpose, and to keep striving to create something that truly moves people (folded hands and sparkle emojis).”

Virat was even more generous than his wife in his praise. “Saw the film today and dare I say I’ve never ever seen a cinematic experience like this made in India. It brought out every kind of emotion to the surface and I didn’t flinch for almost four hours. @adityadharfilms your talent and conviction is reflected in what you’ve created. Hats off to you. You’re a genius,” wrote Kohli on his Instagram Stories. He claimed that while all actors were great, it was Ranveer who has “attained a different level after this movie. “Your performance was beyond brilliant. Just WOW,” concluded Kohli.

Dhar responded to the cricketer as well, reposting with his response on Instagram Stories. “Wowwwww! Can’t believe this is happening (red heart emoji). Virat, this genuinely means so much. Been a fan since your 19WC days. Watching a once-in-a-generation legend show love like this just hits different. The way you carry the country every time you step out inspires us, in our own small way; we’ll always try to make India proud with our films. Jai Hind (tricolour and fire emojis),” wrote the filmmaker.

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Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge is the follow-up to Dhar’s blockbuster period spy thriller Dhurandhar, which released in cinemas last December. The sequel, which released in cinemas last month, features Ranveer, R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Bedi, Sanjay Dutt, and Sara Arjun reprise their roles from the first part. Ranveer essays Jaskirat Singh, an Indian soldier who turns into a spy and infiltrates the Pakistan terror network to avenge the acts of terrorism on Indian soil.