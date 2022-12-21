Anushka Sharma promotes brand on Mumbai streets, people slam her for causing ‘unnecessary traffic jam’. Watch

Actor Anushka Sharma became the brand ambassador of a sports brand recently and promoted it on the streets of Mumbai on Tuesday. But the marketing plan of the brand’s promotional campaign didn’t go well with a section of people. Some of them called out its promotional strategy for causing a traffic jam on a busy road during a weekday.

A new video of Anushka, which has been shared on a paparazzo’s Instagram account, shows the actor sitting in a vintage car with the mascot of the brand. She is seen waving at her fans who gathered on the roads of Mumbai to catch a glimpse of her. Many of them walked along with the car, causing the traffic to come to a standstill.

As people on the internet watched the video, they expressed their anger at events like these, which cause inconvenience to other people. One of the comments on the video read, “Unnecessary traffic jam.” Another person wrote, “The whole Linking was jam , Unnecessary traffic 😤.” One of them also wrote, “Police yeh log ko kuch nahi kehte full traffic jam (Police doesn’t say anything to these people)” A user commented, “Ab sports brands juloos bhi nikalenge..kya pagalpan hai! 🤦‍♀️🤦‍♀️🤦‍♀️🤦‍♀️🤦‍♀️🤦‍♀️ (Now sports brand will take out processions, what nonsense!)”.

Earlier, as a promotional gimmick, Anushka had expressed her anger with Puma India for using her pictures without her permission. She took to her Instagram story and shared the post featuring herself. She wrote, “Hey Puma India, I am sure you know that you have to take permission before you can use my imagery for publicity since I am not your brand ambassador. Please take it down.” Her cricketer-husband Virat Kohli also joined her in the gimmick as he reshared Anushka’s post and wrote, “Please sort this out Puma India.”

Later, Anushka posted pictures of herself wearing the brand’s clothes and captioned them, “Well, that’s just how it’s done.”

Anushka Sharma will be next seen in the Netflix film, Chakda Xpress. The film is based on the life of Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami.