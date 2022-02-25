Anushka Sharma is prepping for Chakda Xpress ‘grip by grip’, Jhulan Goswami comments

Bollywood actor-producer Anushka Sharma has started prepping for her upcoming film Chakda Xpress, based on the life of cricketer Jhulan Goswami. Anushka took to Instagram Friday to share a few photos from her practice session.

She shared in the caption, “Grip by grip 💙🏏 #prep #ChakdaXpress.” Jhulan complimented her in the comments section and wrote, “Very nice.”

Just a few days ago, Anushka was clicked at a Mumbai cricket ground where she was training for cricket.

Chakda Xpress marks Anushka’s return to acting after 2018’s Zero. Anushka announced the film earlier this year with a teaser. She said in a statement, “Jhulan had a fighting and extremely uncertain cricketing career and she stayed motivated to make her country proud. She strived to change the stereotype that women can’t make a career out of playing cricket in India so that the next generation of girls had a better playing field. Her life is a living testimony that passion and perseverance triumphs over any or all adversities and Chakda Xpress is the most definitive look into the not so rosy world of women’s cricket back then. As a woman, I was proud to hear Jhulan’s story and it is an honour for me to try and bring her life to audiences and cricket lovers. As a cricketing nation, we have to give our women cricketers their due. Jhulan’s story is truly an underdog story in the history of cricket in India and the film is our celebration of her spirit.”

However, Anushka’s casting in her own production drew criticism from Twitterati as many felt that she was miscast in the part. Criticism of her accent and alleged brownface was also highlighted.

Anushka Sharma‘s Clean Slate Filmz, which the actor founded with her brother Karnesh Ssharma, is looking forward to the release of Qala, starring Babil Khan, son of late Irrfan. Mai starring Sakshi Tanwar is also in the pipeline. Their previous productions include Paatal Lok on Amazon Prime Video and Bulbbul on Netflix which garnered great reviews.