Anushka Sharma on her pregnancy: Nothing is more real and humbling

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are expecting their first child. (Photo: Anushka Sharma/ Instagram)

Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma and Indian cricket team’s captain Virat Kohli are expecting their first child together. Anushka on Sunday took to Instagram to share a photo of herself looking lovingly at her baby bump.

Sharing the photo, the actor wrote, “Nothing is more real and humbling than experiencing creation of life in you. When this is not in your control then really what is?”

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are currently in Dubai. While Virat, who is also the captain of IPL team Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), is busy with the preparation for IPL, Anushka is enjoying some time off.

Read | Virat, Anushka celebrate pregnancy news with RCB team, watch video | Virat: Anushka and I are looking forward to the third member joining the clan

In a recent interview, Virat spoke about becoming a father. He said, “It is an incredible feeling. It puts things into perspective for you. It is difficult to describe how you feel, but when we found it, we were over the moon. The kind of love that was showered on us when we announced it was amazing. People were genuinely so emotional and happy for us. We are looking forward to the third member joining the clan.”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd