Anushka Sharma posts ‘ok ok’ pictures of herself: ‘Hamesha acchi photo daalna hai yeh kissne kaha?’

Actor Anushka Sharma often posts pictures from work, family-time and her ‘me-time’ on social media. While many actors prefer to put only edited pictures on their social media handles, Anushka decided to go against the norm and uploaded pictures of herself, which in her opinion were not her best.

The actor posed outside her vanity van as the sun rays brightened the frame. However, Anushka didn’t find them very flattering but uploaded them for the fans to see anyway. She captioned the images as, “Ek bhi photo acchi nahin lagi mujhe! Toh Maine socha hamesha acchi photo daalna hai yeh kissne kaha? Toh yeh hain Meri ok ok type photos jo main naa daalti lekin apni keemti saans inko kheechne main use kari hai toh post karna toh banta hai. Chalo ok bye.”

The caption translates to, “I didn’t like a single picture. So, then I thought who has said that one should put only good pictures? So this is my ok ok types photos which I wouldn’t put but since I have spent my precious breath on getting them clicked, it had to be posted. Ok then bye”.

Check out Anushka’s post –

The actor also uploaded a picture recently of gorging on idli and sambhar in London. Although she did not write any caption for it, it is safe to say that she is enjoying her time in the UK.

Anushka has been shooting for her upcoming film Chakda Xpress in the country. Chakda Xpress is directed by Prosit Roy and backed by Karnesh Ssharma’s Clean Slate Filmz. The actor will be playing the role of popular cricketer Jhulan Goswami in the film. The actor is returning to the silver screen after four years. She was last seen in 2018 film Zero, alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. Chakda Xpress will release directly on Netflix.