Anushka Sharma shares photo in neon swimsuit, Virat Kohli is lovestruck

Bollywood star Anushka Sharma has just added a neon blast on Instagram with her latest post. The actor shared two photos of herself dressed in a neon green swimsuit, as she posed by the pool. While fans and followers could not help admire the glowing photos, husband Virat Kohli’s comment, with a heart and lovestruck emoji stood out.

In the first photo, the Band Bajaa Baraat actor is seen giggling as the camera captures the candid moment. While in the second, she looks straight into the lens, while hiding a part of her face behind her arms. Anushka added a leaf emoji as the caption to her photos.

Anushka recently returned to Mumbai after accompanying Virat Kohli to the UAE for the T20 World Cup. The actor was seen holding daughter Vamika, while twinning with her husband in white.

The Jab Tak Hai Jaan actor recently also opened up about Vamika and her pregnancy in an interview with Grazia magazine. She said, “I find her extremely determined. I feel that if she wants to do something then she’s going to do it, and I can tell that it’s going to serve some purpose for her in life. It’s nice to see that because I think I was like that too.”

On the work front, Anushka Sharma was last seen opposite Shah Rukh Khan in 2018 release Zero. She is producing Irrfan Khan’s son Babil Khan’s debut Qala, a Netflix project.