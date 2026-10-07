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Anushka Sharma, parents buy Rs 25.8 cr flats in same building; own Rs 44.1 cr property in Mumbai
Anushka Sharma and her parents, Ashima and Ajay Kumar Sharma, have bought two adjoining apartments in Mumbai’s Versova for a combined Rs 25.80 crore.
Anushka Sharma and her parents, Ashima and Ajay Kumar Sharma, have purchased two adjoining apartments in Mumbai’s Versova for a combined Rs 25.80 crore. According to registered agreements for sale accessed by real estate data analytics firm CRE Matrix, both transactions were registered on July 8, 2026. The apartments are part of Godrej Skyshore, a luxury residential project by Godrej Properties. Since the project is still under construction, possession of both apartments is expected on or before June 30, 2031. The payment schedule is linked to the progress of construction.
Anushka Sharma, family now own 3 flats on same floor
Anushka Sharma has purchased a 2,153 sq ft apartment in the project for Rs 14.89 crore. She paid a stamp duty of Rs 74.47 lakh for the transaction. The apartment comes with three covered basement parking spaces. On the same day, Anushka’s parents purchased the adjoining apartment on the same floor. Their 1,577 sq ft apartment cost Rs 10.91 crore. They paid Rs 65.44 lakh as stamp duty and the apartment comes with two covered basement parking spaces.
With these two purchases, Anushka and her family now own three apartments on the same floor at Godrej Skyshore. The combined value of the three properties is close to Rs 44 crore.
Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma also own an apartment in the project
Earlier in July, Anushka and her husband, Indian cricketer Virat Kohli, purchased a 2,644 sq ft apartment in the same project for Rs 18.29 crore. According to property registration documents accessed by Zapkey, the transaction was registered on July 21, 2026.
The apartment comes with 316 sq ft of exclusive area and three car parking spaces. The couple paid Rs 1.09 crore as stamp duty and Rs 30,000 as registration fees. Based on the transaction value and carpet area, the deal works out to around Rs 69,159 per sq ft.
Also Read: Virat Kohli refutes claim he visited Premanand Ji Maharaj for Rs 5 cr: ‘Out of deep faith’
Tabu also bought a flat in Godrej Skyshore
Anushka and Virat are not the only Bollywood celebrities to have invested in Godrej Skyshore. Actor Tabu, whose full name is Tabassum Fatima Hashmi, also purchased a 2,153 sq ft apartment in the same building in April 2026.
Tabu reportedly bought the apartment for Rs 10 crore from Godrej Properties, according to property registration documents accessed by Liases Foras. The purchase came to light months before Anushka and Virat’s transaction in the same project.
On the professional front, Tabu’s latest release is Drishyam: The Conclusion whereas Anushka Sharma’s last big screen appearance was Zero (2018) with Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. Anushka has shifted base to London with her husband, Virat and two children, Vamika (5) and Akaay (2).
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