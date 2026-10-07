Anushka Sharma, parents buy Rs 25.8 cr flats in same building; own Rs 44.1 cr property in Mumbai

Anushka Sharma and her parents, Ashima and Ajay Kumar Sharma, have purchased two adjoining apartments in Mumbai’s Versova for a combined Rs 25.80 crore. According to registered agreements for sale accessed by real estate data analytics firm CRE Matrix, both transactions were registered on July 8, 2026. The apartments are part of Godrej Skyshore, a luxury residential project by Godrej Properties. Since the project is still under construction, possession of both apartments is expected on or before June 30, 2031. The payment schedule is linked to the progress of construction.

Anushka Sharma, family now own 3 flats on same floor

Anushka Sharma has purchased a 2,153 sq ft apartment in the project for Rs 14.89 crore. She paid a stamp duty of Rs 74.47 lakh for the transaction. The apartment comes with three covered basement parking spaces. On the same day, Anushka’s parents purchased the adjoining apartment on the same floor. Their 1,577 sq ft apartment cost Rs 10.91 crore. They paid Rs 65.44 lakh as stamp duty and the apartment comes with two covered basement parking spaces.