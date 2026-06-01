Anushka Sharma once said Virat Kohli and she are ‘male and female versions of each other’

Virat Kohli and Royal Challengers Bengaluru did it again, lifting the IPL trophy for a second consecutive year. As celebrations erupted across social media, one post in particular captured fans’ hearts. Anushka Sharma shared a romantic photo featuring herself holding the trophy while planting a kiss on Virat Kohli’s forehead. She kept the caption simple, posting just three emojis symbolising love, peace, and gratitude. Virat responded with a heart emoji, and the post quickly went viral, garnering more than four million likes. While fans celebrated the couple’s unwavering support for one another, Anushka had once explained why their bond feels so effortless. According to her, they are essentially the same person.

‘We are the male and female versions of each other’

During the promotions of Sui Dhaaga, Anushka Sharma told Film Companion Studios: “We are both not so attached to what we do. The thought of what we do doesn’t arise in our minds. If we start thinking like that, then it would mean something is really wrong with our relationship. We are very simple people wanting to do very normal, simple things.”

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She added: “We are very awkward with the fame we have. We don’t embrace stardom and fame, and that’s why we connect so much. We run away from fame and like to be in our own cocoon. We are self-sufficient that way. We don’t see each other as two different people. We are the same people—the male and female version of each other. Our values are exactly the same and we are very spiritual people. First and foremost, we need a spiritual life and then comes what we do professionally. We find our strength from there.”

Anushka further revealed that success and failure do not define them.

“We both work towards detachment. When Virat hits a century, he doesn’t think that he played incredible shots. He thinks that he controlled his mind, won over his fear and did that. That is victory. We see life very differently. We don’t see it from a worldly or materialistic point of view. We use our position to influence people by the way we are. My father says charity begins at home. How you lead your life will influence the lives of people around you. That’s how we remain unaffected by who we are.”

When Anushka Sharma reacted to the trolling

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli have now been together for over a decade. However, their journey wasn’t always easy. During their dating years, Anushka often found herself at the receiving end of online abuse whenever Virat failed to perform on the cricket field.

Reacting to such trolling, she told Zee Cafe: “People say when you become a big person, you change. But that’s not what happens. It is the people around them who change; their expectations change. Virat played a match on the day his father passed away. Something really big had happened in his life—the worst thing that can happen to a child. Yet he played. These people don’t know our lives. They don’t know what we have gone through. They just have a lot of hatred and want to put it out.”

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She added, “To understand who these people were, I went through their social media handles. Someone was a software engineer, someone worked in marketing. These were educated people. They know right from wrong, and yet they choose to behave this way. That’s when I realised that the nasty things people say about you have nothing to do with you. It reflects who they are.”

In another interview with Positive Pulse, Anushka Sharma opened up about being one of the most trolled actresses because of her relationship with Virat Kohli. “I guess women become easier targets for people. Everybody is getting trolled left, right and centre. People will always find something negative even in the most normal thing you do. The world sees things the way they are, not the way you are. So you will always be at the receiving end of that, and you have to come to terms with it. You have to accept that this is the society we live in.”

Virat Kohli always took a stand for his lady love

Throughout the criticism and speculation—including rumours of a breakup in 2014—Virat Kohli consistently stood by Anushka Sharma and publicly acknowledged her role in his life.

Speaking with Aamir Khan, Virat once said, “One thing I love most about her is that she is super honest. She says exactly what she feels.”

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In an interview with Star Sports, he credited Anushka for helping him grow as a person. “It is all lady luck. I didn’t have any maturity. Ever since she came into my life, she has taught me a lot of things. She taught me stability and how to use my position responsibly. In 2014, I had Anushka in my life and she understood what I was going through. She stayed. Then Australia happened and I ended up scoring runs in her presence. It was a special thing for both of us.”

Virat also spoke about the criticism they faced as a couple.

“She faced so much hatred. People would say, ‘This is what happens when you allow your girlfriend to travel with you on tours.’ My point was simple—just because the world doesn’t want it, should I stop being in a relationship?”

Today, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are considered one of India’s most admired celebrity couples. Their candid moments together frequently go viral, especially from cricket stadiums, where Virat often looks towards the stands in search of his biggest supporter, Anushka.

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For millions of fans, their story is not just about fame, success, or trophies—it’s about standing by each other through victories, setbacks, criticism, and everything in between.