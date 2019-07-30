Anushka Sharma on husband Virat Kohli: When we are together, the world ceases to exist

While we have often heard Indian skipper Virat Kohli talk fondly of his wife Anushka Sharma in his interviews, the Zero actor has for the first time opened up on how it feels to be married to him.

In an interview with Filmfare, the 31-year-old actor said she loves Kohli “just because of the human being that he is”. Talking about her marriage, Anushka shared, “I am married to my best friend. I am married to my confidant. I am married to someone I love so dearly just because of the human being that he is. You talk about being misunderstood in life and then you meet someone who understands you completely. Then the world doesn’t exist. So for him and me, when we are together, the world ceases to exist.”

Before tying the knot in Italy on December 11, 2017, Virushka (as their fans fondly address them) dated each other for over four years. The two made several appearances together and left everyone guessing about their rumoured love affair. Virat Kohli often addressed Anushka Sharma as his ‘lady luck’ and had said, “Ever since the lady has come into my life, she has taught me a lot of things. I have learnt a lot, become more sensible in the last 4 years all because of her.”

Anushka also told Filmfare that they find “solace in one another because of the similarities we share as people” and she is “extremely happy because he is my family.”

On the work front, Anushka Sharma has taken a break from acting and is focusing on the upcoming projects of her production house Clean Slate Films.