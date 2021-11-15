scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, November 15, 2021
MUST READ

Anushka Sharma on dealing with grief: ‘It’s something everyone is going to go through’

Anushka Sharma uses her social media handles to give a glimpse into her life with husband Virat Kohli and daughter Vamika, apart from her work and vacations.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
November 15, 2021 9:16:57 am
anushka sharmaAnushka Sharma shared a tweet by poet Hussain Manawer. (Photo: Instagram/anushkasharma)

Anushka Sharma has posted a heartfelt note on dealing with grief. The actor uses her social media handles to give a glimpse into her life with husband Virat Kohli and daughter Vamika, apart from her work and vacations.

Anushka took to her Instagram stories and shared a tweet by poet Hussain Manawer where  he’s talking about heartbreak. The tweet reads, “To everyone dealing with grief I wish you so well man. This really should be a subject in school, to help prepare us for the ultimate level of heartbreak. It’s actually insane it’s not, considering it’s something everyone is going to go through at numerous stages of life.”

Also read |Anushka Sharma says first trimester of her pregnancy ‘was awful’, thanks Virat Kohli for being her ‘cheerleader’
anushka sharma instagram stories Anushka Sharma shares quotes and pictures regularly in her Instagram stories.

In another post, Anushka posted a quote by Albert Einstein that said, “Great spirits have always encountered violent opposition from mediocre minds.”

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Anushka recently returned to Mumbai after accompanying Virat to the UAE for the T20 World Cup. The actor was seen holding Vamika, while also twinning with her husband in white.

Also read |When Virat Kohli expressed his love for Anushka Sharma’s Ae Dil Hai Mushkil: ‘That’s my most favourite character’

Anushka recently opened up on Vamika and her pregnancy in an interview to Grazia magazine. She said, “I find her extremely determined. I feel that if she wants to do something then she’s going to do it, and I can tell that it’s going to serve some purpose for her in life. It’s nice to see that because I think I was like that too.”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

Sonakshi Sinha, Rhea Chakraborty, Shilpa Shetty, 13 celebrity photos
Sonakshi Sinha, Rhea Chakraborty, Shilpa Shetty: 13 celebrity photos you should not miss today

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Nov 15: Latest News

Advertisement