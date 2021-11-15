Anushka Sharma on dealing with grief: ‘It’s something everyone is going to go through’

Anushka Sharma has posted a heartfelt note on dealing with grief. The actor uses her social media handles to give a glimpse into her life with husband Virat Kohli and daughter Vamika, apart from her work and vacations.

Anushka took to her Instagram stories and shared a tweet by poet Hussain Manawer where he’s talking about heartbreak. The tweet reads, “To everyone dealing with grief I wish you so well man. This really should be a subject in school, to help prepare us for the ultimate level of heartbreak. It’s actually insane it’s not, considering it’s something everyone is going to go through at numerous stages of life.”

In another post, Anushka posted a quote by Albert Einstein that said, “Great spirits have always encountered violent opposition from mediocre minds.”

Anushka recently returned to Mumbai after accompanying Virat to the UAE for the T20 World Cup. The actor was seen holding Vamika, while also twinning with her husband in white.

Anushka recently opened up on Vamika and her pregnancy in an interview to Grazia magazine. She said, “I find her extremely determined. I feel that if she wants to do something then she’s going to do it, and I can tell that it’s going to serve some purpose for her in life. It’s nice to see that because I think I was like that too.”