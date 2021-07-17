scorecardresearch
Anushka Sharma obliges her ‘fan’ Virat Kohli with a photo: ‘Anything for my fans’

Anushka Sharma shared a series of photos of herself with her husband Virat Kohli from England.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
July 17, 2021 2:52:18 pm
anushka virat new photosAnushka Sharma's latest photos features her husband Virat Kohli. (Photo: Anushka Sharma/Instagram)

Anushka Sharma, who is currently in England with her husband Virat Kohli and daughter Vamika, shared a series of photos on social media as she went around town. As she walked around, she found a fan on the streets, and made this ‘fan’ happy by obliging him with a photo. But, here is a twist. As you scroll through her photos, you will discover her this fan is none other than her husband and Indian skipper Kohli.

Sharing her latest clicks on Instagram, Anushka wrote a quirky caption. “Was just casually prancing around town. Running a hand through my hair. A fan spotted me. I obliged for a picture. He seemed happy. Anything for my fans! 🤭😝❤️Photo taken by another fan -@cloverwootton,” the actor wrote.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma)

Fashion designer Anaita Shroff Adajania commented on the photo saying, “Such a cute fan I say! 😍” Singer Harshdeep Kaur found Anushka’s caption amusing and many other fans of her found the pictures cute. one of them wrote, “Cuteness alert”.

A few days back Anushka and Virat celebrated their daughter Vamika’s six month birthday who was born earlier this year. On the work front, Anushka is producing Qala, which marks Irrfan Khan’s son Babil’s debut.

