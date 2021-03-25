Anushka Sharma’s heartfelt wish for dad features Virat Kohli, daughter Vamika. See photos

Anushka Sharma took to Instagram to wish her father Ajay Kumar Sharma on his 60th birthday. The Sui Dhaaga actor is presently travelling with cricketer husband Virat Kohli. She wished her father with a beautiful note on social media.

Anushka also shared a bunch of photos featuring her father from different stages of his life. She also included a photo of her daughter Vamika and Virat.

Anushka’s note on Instagram read, “Celebrating 60 glorious years of the most unique 1961 special edition – my papa. Growing up he taught us the power of honesty, compassion, acceptance and righteousness. And always stressed upon the peace of mind that follows by being honest and hassle free. Inspired me in so many more ways than he knows! Supported me like I will never be able to reciprocate. And loved me like only he can. Love you papa. Happy 60th Birthday to you.”

Anushka and Virat’s photos from Ahmedabad airport went viral a few days ago where the actor was holding her daughter Vamika as Virat carried the luggage.

Anushka and Virat welcomed their daughter in January. A few days later, Anushka took to Instagram and wrote, “Tears, laughter, worry, bliss – emotions that have been experienced in a span of minutes sometimes! Sleep is elusive but our hearts are SO full.”

On the work front, Anushka was last seen in the Aanand L Rai film Zero. The actor has been actively producing content for the web and has successfully backed projects like Paatal Lok and Bulbbul.