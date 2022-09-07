Anushka Sharma shares new still from Jhulan Goswani biopic Chakda Xpress: ‘A story that needs to be told’

Anushka Sharma, on Wednesday, took to social media to reveal a new still from her upcoming film, Chakda Xpress. A biopic of Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami, this is Anushka’s first project as an actor after the 2018 debacle, Zero.

Anushka shared a still from the film on Instagram and wrote, “A moment from a story that needs to be told!” In the picture shared by her, Anushka has recreated a moment from Jhulan’s life, where she is seen making a phone call standing at a phone booth as it rains.

Anushka has been shooting for the Prosit Roy directorial, and will soon start another schedule of the film. The film marks Anushka’s return to the movies after a gap of three years. In the meanwhile, she embraced motherhood in 2021 when she and husband Virat Kohli welcomed their first child – daughter Vamika.

Anushka, who trained for cricket in Mumbai and England, recently gave an update on the film. She said, “I’m currently training at a cricket ground in Leeds in the United Kingdom for a very special film called Chakda Xpress. I am playing a role inspired by the life and times of the legendary pacer and former Indian captain Jhulan Goswami.”

The actor had also opened up about how Jhulan Goswami’s story was like an eye-opener for her. She had said, “I was absolutely blown away by the script. It was an eye opener for me into the world of women’s cricket as I am sure it will be for you all as well.”

Chakda Xpress is a Netflix Film, produced by Clean Slate Filmz. The film is scheduled to release on February 2, 2023.