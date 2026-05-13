Anushka Sharma’s stunning ad comeback sparks debate as fans call her ‘unrecognisable’

Anushka Sharma has mostly been spotted either at airport outings or cheering her husband, Virat Kohli, at cricket stadiums as she remains busy embracing her real-life role as a mother. However, fans have long missed seeing the actor on screen. So when Anushka appeared in a new advertisement recently, social media was flooded with reactions from fans who couldn’t stop talking about her return in front of the camera.

Anushka Sharma has been away from films for quite some time. She made a fresh on-screen appearance with a new advertisement for a jewellery brand, delighting fans who were excited to see the actor back in front of the camera. The actor has been on a really long break from acting projects.

Soon after the commercial surfaced online, social media was flooded with reactions praising her beauty, screen presence, and effortless elegance.

Expressing how much they missed seeing Anushka Sharma on screen, fans flooded the comment section of the commercial.

Watch Anushka Sharma’s new ad here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Heer by GIVA (@heerbygiva)

Fans reaction

Reacting to the ad, a fan posted, “Prettiest girl in the world 🔥❤️ seen you after so Long time 🙌didi..,” while another wrote, “Anushka is looking for pretty! So perfect for Heer ❤️.” Another fan reacted to one of her looks in the ad and said, “Bindi made her look more and more❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ colours green, evergreen ❤️.”

“Oh my god how prettyyyy ❤😭,” “A in her name stand’s for apsara 💗🪬😭,” read few more comments.

Some comments on Anushka’s ageing’

The commercial also triggered conversations about Anushka Sharma’s appearance, as some social media users felt the actor looked quite different from her earlier on-screen image.

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Some users called her look ‘unrecognisable,’ while several others began speculating about the reason behind the change, debating whether it was the result of makeup, lighting, natural ageing, editing, or cosmetic procedures.

Her work

Anushka Sharma was last seen in a full-fledged acting role in Zero alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. Following the film’s release, the actor gradually stepped away from mainstream acting projects and shifted her focus towards family life and selective professional commitments.

Since then, Anushka has only made brief on-screen appearances, including a special presence in Qala, which was backed by her production house, Clean Slate Filmz. Over the years, she is busy balancing motherhood and public appearances alongside her husband, Virat Kohli.

The actor had also completed shooting for Chakda Xpress, a biographical sports drama based on former Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami. Chakda Xpress has not been released due to a fallout between the production house, Clean Slate Filmz, and Netflix over creative differences and budgetary issues, leaving the finished film in limbo since 2022. Despite filming concluding, the project reportedly failed to meet the streaming platform’s expectations.

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Anushka Sharma and cricketer Virat Kohli have two children, a daughter named Vamika (born January 2021) and a son named Akaay (born February 2024).